Among the hardy pioneers in Ashland County was one who was something of a local celebrity. Christian Fast moved his family from western Pennsylvania to Orange Township in 1815. The tale of his youthful adventures made all the local history books.



Fast had been a teenager during the Revolutionary War, and had served in a frontier militia. His unit was attacked by Indians, and he was captured and spent about a year in their company before making his escape.



As an old man of 70, Fast later recounted the details of his military service before the Common Pleas court, in order to secure a pension.



Fast was born in Maryland in 1763, and moved with his family to what was then the western frontier. He was still a youth when his father settled in Fayette County in western Pennsylvania.



While Gen. Washington fought Redcoats in the east, on the frontier the war was contested between Indians and their British allies and the growing numbers of settlers who were pushing at the boundary along the Ohio River, from Pittsburgh to Louisville.



The Indians — Shawnees, Delawares, and Wyandots, among others — attacked frontier settlements in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky to discourage squatters and hunters from crossing the river onto Indian land. In retaliation, Americans conducted raids into what is now Ohio.



In 1781, Gen. George Rogers Clark raised a militia force to carry out such a raid, and Christian Fast enlisted with a Pennsylvania militia unit that marched to Wheeling to join the expedition. He was 18 years old and this was his second experience in the military. He must have been an adventurous sort, as he volunteered in order to spare his brother and a brother-in-law from having to enlist.



Fast was in a detachment of about 100 men under command of Col. Lochry (or Loughery) that was traveling down the Ohio River to meet up with the rest of Clark’s forces at Louisville.



On Aug. 21, 1781, Lochry’s men were attacked by Indians. Forty-one were killed, and the rest — including Christian Fast — were taken captive.



The captives were taken through Ohio to Detroit, where they were sold to the British, and were eventually freed as part of a prisoner swap. Their route took them through the various Indian villages in Ohio.



Fast, however, did not complete the journey to Detroit. He had been wounded in the initial attack, by a shot through the upper thigh. When the Indians camped for the evening, they made their captives entertain them by dancing. Hampered by his wound, Fast sprang onto his hands and "walked" around the campfire, which greatly amused the Indians.



Fast was described as having dark hair and eyes, a slim build and being very agile. His trick of walking on his hands apparently won over his Delaware captor, who adopted him as a son and gave him the new name Mo-lun-the.



— Sarah Kearns, who writes the Ashland Memories column every other Saturday, works at the Ashland Public Library. Her email is shootman79@hotmail.com.