Pierce Streetsboro Library will show the 2019 biographical film about American singer and actress Judy Garland at 1 p.m. Feb. 8. The film stars Renee Zellweger, and it follows Judy Garland's career during the last year of her life as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Zellweger has received several award nominations for her performance. The movie is rated PG-13 and runs 118 minutes.



This is a free program open to the public. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. For more information, call 330-626-4458. The Pierce Streetsboro Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 8990 Kirby Lane.