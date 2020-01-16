COSHOCTON — The 8th Annual Health, Safety, and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Kids America in Coshocton. The event is co-sponsored by the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce, Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Coshocton County Safety Council. Admission to the expo is free, with many exhibitors, numerous health screenings, and wellness and safety information.



Coshocton Regional Medical Center will be partnering to offer several blood tests. Results can be sent to the patient’s physicians. There will also be many other free health screenings offered such as blood pressure screenings, Dermascan and others.



If your business is interested in participating as a vendor, please contact the Coshocton Chamber of Commerce or visit our website at www.coshoctonchamber.com to register. We allow vendors to sell products related to Health, Safety or Wellness included in your registration fee.



According to Amy Crown, Executive Director of the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce, this free and family friendly event was designed to be educational for the entire community. "We are excited to have so many exhibitors promoting health & wellness, safety for your home, healthy food samples, free health screenings and more," said Crown. "The Coshocton County Chamber has presented this event for the past seven years and we continue to see it grow and expand. We are happy to host this great free event for the whole family to share information in a fun and engaging way to get a healthy start to the New Year."



For more information about the Health, Safety and Wellness Expo, call the Coshocton Chamber of Commerce at 740-622-5411. If you would like information for booth space, you can go online to www.coshoctonchamber.com and sign up as soon as possible.