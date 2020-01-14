100 Years Ago (1920)



— Alliance stockholders in the new Triangle Tire and Rubber Company were awaiting out of town stockholders in order to make the preliminary organization of the company, which was to be incorporated with a capital of $1 million. A board of nine members, including five businessmen and capitalists from Alliance, was to be elected. A site for the new plant had not yet been determined.



— With a temperature of 10 degrees, the tabernacle built in a day on the grounds of Alliance High School withstood the high winds and cold with the lowest inside temperature recorded at 60 degrees. Another furnace was to be installed, bringing the total number to six. It was noted that the seating capacity would be between 2,415 to 2,682 with a standing capacity of approximately 1,900. Evangelist Miller and his crew was to arrive in town on Saturday, Jan. 17 with the large revival beginning the following night.



— The editors of The Review pointed out that an item in the Youngstown Vindicator stated that Mrs. R.S. Baker of that city held the honor of being the first lady president of a city board of education in the state of Ohio. The editors also corrected the Vindicator in noting that Miss Mabel Hartzell held the same position on the Alliance Board of Education in the year 1914.



—Learning that a truck transporting a still was stalled in the snow just beyond Five Corners, city and county officers went to the site where they arrested a man giving his name as William S. Rider, who said he resided in Akron and who had in his possession the largest still yet found around Alliance. The copper apparatus, which was made by a skilled coppersmith, had a capacity of 40 to 50 gallons. Rider, who said he was in the hauling business, said he had been hired by a foreigner whose name he did not know, to haul the still from a point east of Salem to Akron. He said he had also hauled raisins for the man. The man had been stalled in the snow for more than a day when he was found.



—Miss Sallie Dicky, of Philadelphia, had been secured by the United Presbyterian Church to do missionary work at the West Side Mission in Alliance. Dicky spent nine years in India and Puerto Rico doing missionary work.



50 Years Ago (1970)



— Crews began work on widening of old Route 62 (West State Street) from Freshley Avenue to the Penn-Central railway tracks at Mount Union. Cost of the project was $1,061,000.



25 Years Ago (1995)



— Brandy Roose was crowned 1995 basketball homecoming queen at Sebring McKinley by Stephanie Lee, the1994 queen.