LOUDONVILLE — John McMullen, vice president of the Loudonville Rotary Club and owner/administrator of McMullen Assisted Living in Loudonville, spoke on his passion, guitars, at the Rotary meeting Thursday, Jan. 9.



McMullen, who celebrated his 60th birthday last year, has been playing in bands since a student at Loudonville High School. Today he still plays as a member and lead singer of the group Tightrope.



At the Rotary program, McMullen brought several guitars with him, demonstrating, among other things, how the wood a guitar is made from affects its sound.



"Rosewood, for instance, makes a much softer sound than guitars made from other woods, like alder, maple and mahogany," he said.



McMullen opened his presentation by showing off a beautiful new guitar made for him as a Christmas present by his nephew, Ross Henley, out of mahogany, and strumming a few chords on it.



"It’s beautiful, and sounds pretty good, but it’s heavy," McMullen said. "I would have trouble carrying it around and playing it all night."



Next, he demonstrated the Fender guitar, the preferred instrument for many rock musicians, like Jimi Hendrix and many of the surfer music guitarists. He compared it to his favored instruments, guitars made by Paul Reed Smith.



"I used to have a white one, but later found a gold one that I prefer," he said. "I like it better than the Fenders. Interestingly, the guitar Ross just made for me sounds almost as good as this."



Finally, he demonstrated use of what he called a "silent guitar," one which he can play silently, when it is not plugged in to power and a speaker. "I play it on vacation, as our kids are pretty tired of listening to me play," he said while strumming it, silently, for the Rotarians.



McMullen said his guitar and music playing hobby has led to long-lasting friendships.



"Bands are like families, sometimes they have spats and disagreements, but later they seem to get back together," he said.



Asked who his favorite musician was, he said he has a top 5, that includes the Allman Brothers, the Beatles, B.B. King and Neil Young.



Also during Thursday’s Rotary meeting Rose Sale Chairman John Stoops asked members to get their customer lists out and get ready to start selling. Roses will be delivered in April, around the time of the Loudonville Ladies Night Out celebration.