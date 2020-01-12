Sunday

Jan 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Wednesday, Jan. 8

10:38 a.m., disabled vehicle, McConnelsville Road.

8:26 a.m., difficulty breathing, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.

7:02 a.m., vandalism damage at a job site, Batesville Road.

12:05 a.m., suspicious van, Fairground Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10:04 p.m., confused male, Mitchell Road; United and deputy.

9:53 p.m., male is hearing voices, Pipa Road.

5:52 p.m., suspicious person in a truck outside a garage, North Street, Caldwell.

5:23 p.m., reckless driver possibly struck a pedestrian, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

5:19 p.m., well being check for a skinny horse lying in the mud, Rich Valley Road.

4:17 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.

2:07 p.m., dog killed son’s chickens, Stottsberry Road.

11:50 a.m., violent female damaging items, North Street, Caldwell.

8:27 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

7:32 a.m., suspicious van without lights, Lowell Road.

5:01 a.m., reckless driver weaving all over the roadway, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.

2:07 a.m., truck struck cows, Woodsfield Road. No injuries reported.

Monday, Jan. 6

10:34 p.m., stop sign, Fairground Road. Warning.

7:26 p.m., truck damaged caller’s driveway, Frostyville Road.

6:50 p.m., male in severe pain, Pump Station Road; United and Summerfield FD.

5:45 p.m., license plate missing, Myrtle Lake Road.

5:18 p.m., injured deer, Zep East Road.

4:46 p.m., road sign stolen, Ziler Road.

4:33 p.m., purse stolen from residence, Atherton Ridge Road.

3:29 p.m., disabled truck, Seneca Lake Road.

3:21 p.m., ill woman, Miller Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

1:34 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.

1:28 p.m., reckless driver, North Street, Caldwell.

12:37 a.m., ill Hospice patient, Fulda Road; United Ambulance.

11:31 a.m., male reported missing, Ashton Hill Road.

10:57 a.m., possible stroke, Chapel Drive; United and Belle Valley FD.

10:21 a.m., medical transport, Susnet Road; United Ambulance.

10:16 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

8:50 a.m., ill male, West Street, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD.

8:16 a.m., ill male, Wagner Road; United and deputy.

6:51 a.m., traffic control device, Liberty Street, Belle Valley. Warning.

Sunday, Jan. 5

11:46 p.m., auto accident with injuries, Seneca Lake Road; highway patrol.

8:16 p.m., deputy requested to remove caller’s intoxicated wife from the home, Fulda Road.

7:41 p.m., deputy requested to remove caller’s husband from the home, Horn Ridge Road.

5:23 p.m., unruly female breaking items, North Street, Caldwell.

4:45 p.m., dog at-large in the cemetery, Olive Street, Caldwell.

9:22 a.m., well being check for a female assault victim, Chapel Drive.

9:02 a.m., ill male, 81, weak and confused, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

7:01 a.m., male having difficulty breathing, Delaware Trail; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

4:51 a.m., unresponsive resident, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

Saturday, Jan. 4

11:49 p.m., engine running in an unoccupied vehicle, North Street, Caldwell.

8:58 p.m., auto accident, I-77; highway patrol.

7:09 p.m., male suffering chest pains, Lewis Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

6:48 p.m., male patient ripped out an IV, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

3:56 p.m., male trespasser damaging items at a residence, Marietta Road.

3:09 p.m., reckless truck driver, Olive Street, Caldwell.

2:08 p.m., male with heart issues, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

2:02 p.m., stray dog, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

1:05 p.m., propane gas tank stolen, Ashton Hill Road.

12:44 p.m., cows at-large in caller’s yard, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.

11:09 a.m., three people fighting at a residence, Jubilee Road. An ambulance was later requested for a seizure victim at the home; Beverly EMS.

10:33 a.m., all-terrain vehicle rider trespassing on caller’s property, Camp Run Road.

10:03 a.m., woman needs help up after falling, Bronze Heights Road; United Ambulance.

8:31 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.

7:14 a.m., nails dumped on roadway, Archers Ridge Road.

1:36 a.m., ill male, Alta Vista Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

1:31 a.m., non-injury accident, Woodsfield Road; highway patrol.

1:20 a.m., someone tampering with county equipment, Ashton Hill Road.

12:09 a.m., female possibly suffering a stroke, United and Belle Valley FD.

Friday, Jan. 3

8:58 p.m., noise complaint, Dog Town Road.

8:41 p.m., well being check, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.

8:36 p.m., unruly coach at a basketball game, Zep East Road.

7:51 p.m., large tree branches struck across the roadway, Zep West Road.

7:41 p.m., vehicle slid into a ditch, Woodsfield Road.

7:32 p.m., traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.

6:14 p.m., son, 29, causing problems and damaging property, Rich Valley Road. Male arrested.

5:29 p.m., vehicle abandoned on roadway, Little Detroit Road.

5:09 p.m., marked lanes, Railroad Street. Warning.

4:06 p.m., woman, 87, possible stroke, Miller Street, Caldwell; Untied Ambulance.

2:42 p.m., tires dumped illegally, Brockton Heights Road.

10:48 a.m., vehicle in a yard, Olive Street, Caldwell.

10:31 a.m., suspicious male, McConnelsville Road.

6:56 a.m., vehicle abandoned, Fairground Road.

6:11 a.m., damaged utility pole, North Street, Caldwell.

5:55 a.m., female asked for help getting up off porch, Bronze Heights Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

2:40 a.m., male suffering chest pains, Boyd Road; United Ambulance.

1:22 a.m., vehicle in a ditch, Petry Road; highway patrol and deputies.

1:15 a.m., ill female, 36, with a high fever, Low Gap Road; United Ambulance.

Thursday, Jan. 2

8:04 p.m., male fell from a chair, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

5:52 p.m., ill person, Crooked Tree Road.

5:39 p.m., estranged husband trying to break into caller’s home, Simonds Road.

5:01 p.m., male fell, Main Street, Caldwell.

3:50 p.m., reckless driver, Cross Street, Summerfield.

2:06 p.m., ill male, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.

12:40 p.m., difficulty breathing, Walnut Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

11:19 a.m., individual fell and needs help getting up, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

11:01 a.m., ill male, Pump Station Road; United Ambulance.

6:03 a.m., speed violation, I-77. Warning.

2:56 a.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

11:45 p.m., electrical fire, Stafford Street; Summerfield FD.

8:36 p.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.

5:47 p.m., debit card being used by another person, Woodsfield Road.

5:30 p.m., inmate suffering chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

4:37 p.m., tool boxes stolen from a barn, Rayner Road.

2:15 p.m., motorist pointed a gun at another vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

1:51 p.m., individual at the prison with heart problems, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

1:46 p.m., gun stolen from a truck, Crooked Tree Road.

1:07 p.m., criminal damaging, Seneca Lake Road.

5:07 a.m., wanted male, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell.

2:50 a.m., suspicious male, Interstate 77.

1:06 a.m., business alarm, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

12 a.m., found property, Olive Street, Caldwell.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

8:42 p.m., dog dragging a chain, Glen Slay Road.

8 p.m., motorist squealed tires leaving a business, McConnelsville Road.

8 p.m., inmate swallowed razor blades, toothpaste cap and pieces of a pencil, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

6:51 p.m., possible heart attack, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

6:46 p.m., smoke alarm, Marietta Road.

4:22 p.m., assisted Marietta police, Low Gap Road.

3:33 p.m., female suffering hip pain after falling, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

10:06 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

9:59 a.m., residential alarm, Keithtown Road.

7:32 a.m., multiple gunshots, St. Johns Road.

6:31 a.m., razor missing from the county jail, Olive Street, Caldwell.

6:11 a.m., pregnant female suffering abdominal cramping and difficulty breathing, Locust Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

5:12 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

Monday, Dec. 30

7:41 p.m., business alarm, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

6:51 p.m., ill woman, Dutch Connel Road; United Ambulance.

6:10 p.m., woman fell injuring her arm and knee, McConnelsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

6:10 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

4:39 p.m., large pig at-large, Sullivan Road.

4:21 p.m., hit-skip accident in a parking lot, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.

3:38 p.m., ill woman, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

2:33 p.m., ill woman, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:38 p.m., fire alarm, Main Street; Caldwell FD.

11:26 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.