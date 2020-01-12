It should have been easy. My parents had moved into assisted living. I was trying to be helpful last spring and get their house ready for sale.



My work began with getting rid of junk — anything worn, broken, useless, or outdated. Their tiny third bedroom had become a repository of all things medical — wheelchair parts, mattress pads, first aid supplies, rehab appliances, hospital stay plastic ware, grabbers, canes, even a pair of ski poles that a doctor told Mom would help with stability. This mini-warehouse was overflowing, and included an alarming supply of unused, outdated medications. Mom had been on pain pills of many kinds for years. With dosage and prescription changes, discarded pills accumulated quickly. Then Dad got sick, and the stockpile of pills became truly impressive — rivaling most pharmacies. It seemed inevitable, with the house now uninhabited, that some crazed druggie would break in and have a field day with the pharmaceuticals. Time to neutralize those nasty narcotics!



In the old days, it was okay to flush pills down the commode, but now we must dispose of them "properly." So where DO you get rid of old prescription medicines? Calling several local police stations didn’t answer that question. Pleasant-sounding officers apologized, saying drug drop-offs were only once a year, and not happening again soon. I couldn’t believe my ears. The very agencies trying to get drugs off the streets didn’t want to take unused medications EVERY day? Unthinkable! It made no sense.



Fast forward to Thanksgiving week. I’m back in Pennsylvania again. The pills are right where I left them. It freaks me out. Finally, a poster catches my eye—one of the police stations is taking medications. Hallelujah!



I call to be certain. "Yes," the officer says. "Bring it in any time between 8:00 a.m. and midnight." So, bright and early Monday morning, I walk confidently up to the station door with my crate of contraband — but the door is locked.



I knock. For fifteen minutes, I dial every phone number listed on the door, three times. I look around for a hidden camera because nobody’s answering. Surely, they see me. Finally, I access the website and tap the number there. Aha! A voice — a live voice!



"I’m outside the front door and it’s locked," I explain. A short silence.



"Where are you?" he asks.



"At the front door of the police station," I repeat.



"No, I mean what city?" I tell him. Another short silence. "Oh, okay, I just checked the schedule and no one’s on duty there today. They only have a part-time police force. Sorry, but you’ll have to go to either…" and he named two stations in nearby towns—where they are NOT having drug drop-off days, naturally.



Resigned to my bad luck, I lug the box of booty back to the car. Next stop, the State Highway Patrol barracks. Surely, at the state leve l… but no. "I’m sorry, it’s just once a year." One kind officer had pity on what must’ve been my sincerely forlorn face. "Check with CVS Pharmacy. Sometimes they take pills." Yeah, right.



But I’m desperate, so I drive straight there, knowing the answer to my question before I ask. "Do you take outdated meds?" I enquire at the pharmacy window.



"Well, no …" (See?) "But there’s a drop box where you can leave them," she added, pointing to my right.



"Really?" Unbelieving, I turn. There it is — a beautiful, white drop box…at last. Well now, that was easy, wasn’t it?!