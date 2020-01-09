The Guernsey Soil Water Conservancy District’s annual tree seedling sale is underway. Proceeds from this sale go to help the district with different outreach events for the general public; things like their conservation camp for Guernsey county youth, grazing clinics, wildlife clinics, forestry production programs, and various other public programs the district hosts every year.



The district has a variety of fruit, nut, and valuable lumber producing trees to choose from to fit your needs. To see what the district has to offer you can view the sale flyer by visiting the districts website at www.guernseyswcd.org, their Facebook page, or by stopping in at the office located at the Guernsey county fairgrounds to pick one up, or give the office a call at 740-489-5276 and they’ll be happy to mail one.



Pre-paid orders are due by March 13th of 2020 and seedling pickups are anticipated to be the first Thursday and Friday of April.