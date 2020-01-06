A new community gathering place and the city’s second brewery are on tap for this summer.



Capitalizing on the exceptional water quality in Kent, North Water Brewing Co. will likely open sometime this summer at 101 Crain Ave., which most recently was Knapp Collision.



According to current property owner Todd Weiss, the building shares a lot with Tree City Feed, which will remain at its 107 Lake St. location.



"I like these guys," said Weiss of the team buying the property from him to create the brewery. "These guys are top shelf. I think they’re going to do a bang-up job for the city."



North Water Brewing Co. will be owned and operated by a group of area professionals, headed by a management team of Don Schjeldahl, Ailes Millwork Owner Ryan Ailes, and brewers Ken Carter and Rob Vitarella, according to Schjeldahl.



"There’s four of us that share the management and 51% of the business," said Schjeldahl.



Also helping out on the project are Kent business owner Bob Mayfield, Nate Mucha of Each + Every, Scott Lily of Lily Landscaping, architect Rick Hawksley, art and design specialist Sean Mercer and Bob Burford, who will help with event and music programming, according to the group’s business plan.



The quality of the beer will be closely tied to the water supply, which is in turn tied to the area’s unique geological history, according the Schjeldahl, who spent 35 years helping breweries and a variety of other industries choose construction sites.



"This region was glaciated back 50,000 years ago," he said. "The glacier carved out these river channels in front of them and when it retreated, it filled them with gravel and stone. There’s this super clean water that not many places have."



Because of the region’s glacial history, he explained, the water supply doesn’t get contaminated as other supplies do by arsenic, various minerals, and other substances. Even water from reservoirs can be less consistently clean than Kent’s water.



"The quality of water is different in the winter than it is in the summer," he said of reservoir supplies, explaining plant and organism growth can affect the flavor.



Of course, the other important variable in brewing beer is the brewer’s experience, and Carter said he and Vitarella have been brewing together for years as friends.



"We started brewing together seven years ago, I think," said Carter. "He keeps meticulous records, so we can make any beer we’ve made at any time."



Carter said the North Water Brewing Co. will likely offer five or six beers year round and also rotate in different seasonal varieties.



"Part of that is going to be listening to the community," he said. "We’ve already been approached by so many beer snobs and beer geeks. It’s been wonderful."



Carter said his favorite home brew is a rye India pale ale.



"It’s actually an IPA made with rye grain instead of your typical malt grain," he said. "That’s one I’ve got on draft all the time at my house."



Carter and Schjeldahl said they plan to make the brewery family friendly, offering soft drinks, art, community events and entertainment.



"We’ll have an eclectic blend of music," said Schjeldahl. "We’ll have wine and soft drinks, and food will be from food trucks and food that can be brought in from outside."



He said he’s working with Bert Bellinson from Little City Grille about providing catered food.



"He’s really a good guy," said Schjeldahl. "He has a lot of the same philosophy about community and the importance of gatherings."



Schjeldahl said he hopes the North Water Brewing Co. is used as a meeting place for business groups, for parties and other community gatherings, and he also said he hopes it can serve as a catalyst for the redevelopment of the Mill District along North Water Street in the coming years.



Siting was very important to the partners, he added. They wanted a place that was either downtown or near the Cuyahoga River. The group considered several other sites in town, some of which required too much renovation or weren’t ideally situated.



"We think it will be walkable, but we also will have ample parking," he said. "We’re really planning on attracting an adult crowd, graduate students and older, young professionals."



In addition to providing a new place for people to try unique local brews, Schjeldahl said he wants to help support the community by providing another amenity he believes will help attract a strong workforce.



Over the course of his career in development, which took him all over the country, he said he learned two characteristics of a strong community are a healthy downtown area and a strong workforce. He also said microbreweries or craft breweries often seem to be elements of healthy downtowns.



"A good microbrewery is like this place with alcohol," he said, referring to Scribbles Coffee Co. in Kent. "I’ve done probably 200 of them around the country. That’s what got me started, and I’ve always wanted to do good for he community and volunteer my time."



Reporter Bob Gaetjens can be reached at 330-541-9440, bgaetjens@recordpub.com or @bobgaetjens_rpc.