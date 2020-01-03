On the Thursday before Christmas, 35 South Central and New London students, as well as children whose names were given to the staff at Hometown Healthy, were asked to show up at the Ashland Walmart.



Each child was given a shopping buddy and $100 to spend, with just a couple of rules — they had to buy at least one coat if they needed it, buy at least one outfit and spend up to $5 on a gift for either their mother or grandmother.



The shopping buddies included volunteers from Shiloh Medical, the New London Alliance Church, Ashland University, the Olivesburg General Store and Hometown Healthy, and the money was donated by the Luke Clemons Fund.



Luke was a South Central graduate who passed away in 2000 from kidney cancer, and the fund was established by his parents and others wanting to do something meaningful in his memory. Over 1,000 people have been helped by the fund in times of need.



Several days before Christmas, residents of The Laurels of New London and family members packed shoeboxes with items like blankets, flashlights, clothing and toys. They then prayed over the boxes, which will be shipped to Haiti for children who might otherwise receive nothing for the holidays.



Just a reminder the library line dance lessons return at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6 at the Alliance Church. Classes are free and all ages and skill levels are welcome.