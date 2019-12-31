Tuesday concludes the newspaper’s Top 10 series looking back at the biggest local news stories of the year.



The stories featured over the last two days had a lasting, and in some cases emotional impact on the community. They included both positive developments such as COMTEX opening in Ashland and tragedy such three children dying in a house fire in Jeromesville.



The Times-Gazette staff determined the stories to highlight. But those stories weren’t necessarily the ones that were most read at www.times-gazette.com.



Here are the top 10 most-read local stories, based on page views, on the newspaper’s website this year:



No. 10: Ashland County authorities said a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman at the Almond Tree Inn in June was done "to make a statement" after the pair did not pay for $50 to $60 worth of methamphetamine. Gregg A. Kuzawa II of Ashland was charged in the shootings.



No. 9: Loudonville saw a wave of restaurant closings in the early part of the year. The Hanover House Restaurant closed in January, China Wok in February and Mohican Tavern in March.



No. 8: Mitchell’s Orchard and Farm Market in Ashland announced that it was closing at the end of the year. The beloved farm sold fresh fruits, beer and wine, and hosted many events. The property is being turned back into a private farm.



No. 7: Austin Smiley, a New London resident and Hillsdale High graduate, was found dead of a gunshot wound in March inside a home in Mifflin Township in Richland County.



No. 6: Ashland authorities launched a manhunt after a woman reported seeing a suspicious man at the end of the wooded area near the corner of Jacobson Avenue and Orange Road. The female caller said the individual was crouching as if to conceal himself and turning a flashlight on and off. One person was taken into custody.



No. 5: Three children were killed in a house fire in July in Jeromesville. Faithlyn, 12, Delaney, 4, and their brother, 1-year-old John Jeffrey (JJ) Bogavich, died. Other family members escaped the fire.



No. 4: The Ashland County Coroner’s Office identified Charity Hlovac as the victim of a fatal shooting in July at the Stoney Creek Apartments in Ashland.



No. 3: Arick Hlovac of Ashland, who was accused of shooting his wife to death at the Stoney Creek Apartments, appeared in Ashland County Common Pleas Court in July.



No. 2: Timothy J. Maust was killed and Elizabeth Bunnell was wounded in a shooting in June at the Almond Tree Inn in Ashland. Gregg A. Kuzawa II, of Ashland was charged in the shootings.



No. 1: Ashland City Schools announced the hiring of 13 new teachers in August. The story featured a photo and bio of each teacher.