The Immaculate Conception Parish will hold its monthly spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the parish hall, 251 W. Spruce Ave., Ravenna.



Dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and butter, dessert and beverage.



Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children and free for children 4 and younger. Carry-out orders will be available and the dinner is open to the public.