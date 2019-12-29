Whatever you like to read, the Kent Free Library has a book club for you.



Monday Morning Book Group — Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.: "The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid" by Bill Bryson



This book group meets the first Monday morning of every month at 11 a.m. No registration is required. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk.



Thursday Morning Book Group — Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.: "The Only Woman in the Room" by Marie Benedict



Join fellow book lovers on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. for a lively discussion of selected fiction or nonfiction titles. New members are always welcome. No registration is required. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk or check out the Ohio Digital Library for a title.



Read the Classics Book Club — Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.: "1984" by George Orwell



For nearly 12 years, this all-ages group has been meeting to discuss classic and award-winning novels, nonfiction, and plays, such as "A Tale of Two Cities" "Their Eyes Were Watching God," "Charlotte's Web" and "Midsummer Night's Dream. "Join this energetic group on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Bumphrey Room. Stop by the Check Out Desk to sign out each month's selection.



Treat Your Shelf Book Club — Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.: "Reckless Oath We Made" by Bryn Greenwood



Enjoy a lively discussion with the Treat Your Shelf Book Club, which meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies are available at the Check Out Desk. No registration is required.



Cookbook Club Tuesday — Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 pm: The Holidays Are Over; Let's Eat Something Healthy!



Do you love cooking? Join us as we explore food themes through cookbooks. Select a recipe to make from the library's cookbook collection or make a recipe from one of your cookbooks. No Internet recipes please. Bring your dish to share along with a copy of the recipe. Intended for ages 18+. Register at www.kentfreelibrary.org or by calling Adult Services at 330.673.4414.



For more information on programs, visit www.kentfreelibrary.org or call Adult Services at 330-673-4414.