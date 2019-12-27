100 Years Ago (1919)



— Alby Adams, the boy who was said to have confessed to burning two large barns near New Franklin because he wanted to move back to the city, had been judged insane by Dr. A.B. Walker and Dr. J.P. DeWitt. The 14-year-old (first reported as being 17) was to be sent to Lima or the Massillon State Hospital. The doctors determined that one of the causes of the boy’s mental condition was found to be infected teeth. He was also found to possess adenoids and to show symptoms of auto-intoxication. It was noted a grandfather of the boy was insane for a number of years before his death. The boy’s form of insanity was said to reveal itself in a mania for destroying property.



— The Buckeye Jack Company, located in the northwest section of the shop district, was reorganized with a capital stock of $1,000,000 and a new building measuring 260 feet long and 120 feet wide was being erected to accompany its present facility occupying 32,000 feet. The company made all sizes of jacks from a toy lifting jack to those with a lifting capacity of more than 25,000 pounds. With a world-wide demand, the company had shipped close to a million jacks in 1919, it was reported. Officers of the company were O.F. Transue, president; Frank Transue, vice president; E,C. Bates, treasurer and general manager; Clem J. Bates, factory and sales manager; and Nicholas Falla, factory superintendent.



— John Magyaros, 2 1/2-year old son of Hungarian-born parents living in the 200 block of North Liberty Avenue, died from burns he suffered three days earlier when he fell in a bucket of scalding water. The boy’s grandmother had drawn a bucket of hot water to mop the floor in another room. When she turned to get a mop and rag, the boy in some way sat down in the bucket.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Two Alliance men — Judge William L. Hart, a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court, and Hugh S. Jenkins, attorney general-elect — were preparing for their terms. Hart was entering his second term and his secretary, Alliance’s Mrs. Margaret Eckert, had also been reappointed by the court. Meanwhile, Jenkins, a Sebring McKinley and Mount Union graduate, had been elected to a first term after serving on the State Board of Tax Appeals and as director of the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation.



— William Moosman, the only undertaker in Sebring for more than three decades, was retiring. Stepping down because of failing health, Moosman was two months shy of 35 years of service to the village. The funeral home was to continue as the Vogt-Moosman Funeral Home as Moosman was turning the business over to Arthur Vogt, manager, and P.E. Lincke, secretary.



— J.C. Greiner Jr., a graduate of Alliance High and Mount Union where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, had received his doctor of dental surgery degree and the commission of first lieutenant in the Army dental Corps after commencement ceremonies at Ohio State.



— Alliance’s Sgt. Raymond F. Ault was awarded a Bronze Star for heroic actions on June 1 near Artena, Italy. Serving as a radio operator, Ault left a position of comparative safety to rescue wounded comrades following the bombardment of a command post.



— Alliance’s Donald N. Hole Jr. received his pilots wings at Douglas Air Field in Arizona.



— Alliance Structural earned a fourth star on its Army-Navy E pennant.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— An early morning fire of an undetermined origin completely destroyed the home of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carroll in the 9600 block of Beeson Street NE. Miller, who was the only one at home when the blaze broke out at 5:30 a.m as his wife Diana was visiting a friend and his son Dennis was staying with grandparents, said he had plugged in the lights on the Christmas tree and fallen asleep on the couch. He was awakened by intense heat that singed his hair and saw flames jump across a newly purchased carpet, cutting him off from the doorway. He escaped by breaking a window.