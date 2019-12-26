By the time you’re reading this, 24 Sebring area families already will have received baskets filled with food, necessities and toys.



The project is unlike others in the area, in that at its center is mathematics.



Now, don’t groan. Leann Laure, who teaches third-graders at B.L. Miller Elementary, has incorporated giving into her lesson plan for the past 25 years.



Third-graders at B.L. Miller collect donated food, sort it and catalog it before it’s handed out to needy families in Sebring Local School District.



The drive has had as many as 47 families take part during its history.



Laure explained reasons the drive had fewer families this year.



One reason is Sebring Local School District shuffled the makeup of its buildings for this term, moving sixth-graders to Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.



And, the district has received several grants that help provide food for students who need assistance.



One grant helped the district open a pantry on site. Many of B.L. Miller’s students receive a bag of food to take home over the weekend.



"It’s a bag of groceries to get through the weekend," Laure said. "A little more than half of my students participate in that."



She said students are excited each week for Friday Food Club.



"The reaction when they get the food is," Laure said before trailing off.



"You know there’s a need. When they’re happy to get a bag of food."



Laure, who’s been teaching in Sebring since 1994, said the initiative sprang from a family discussion.



"It was actually my parents, especially my dad. We were sitting around my first year that I taught, at Christmas," she said. "My dad was talking about his Christmas. His family was very poor, very poor. It was Salvation Army that came, and he said, ‘I never understood why Santa would bring me broken toys.’ Because, at that time, it was a hand-me-down, and he was like, ‘We were just happy to have food.’



"We have kids in our community right here that still experience that same thing. I wonder if next year we could do something with food. Sponsor some families with food. So I came back after break, and I talked to my principal, at that time it was Bob Wynn, and he said, ‘let’s do it.’ So, that following year was the first year that we did it. And it’s just grown, to be this massive thing."



Challenges sometimes arise, she said. Such as the first year’s snowfall.



"The first year, we got our shovels, and shoveled our way into the building and packed all those baskets," Laure said. "And then when we delivered, there was snow past our knees. We still did it. Rain, shine, snow, sleet — we’re here."



Businesses and organizations in the Sebring area bolster the children’s collection.



Tru Cut Inc. supplies money to buy turkeys, which Laure buys before Thanksgiving and stores in the school’s freezer. Trinity Church sponsors laundry detergent. Knitters from the community center supply quilts, and another group turned in fleece blankets.



The list of items the collection includes is long, and varied. Students bring in peanut butter, jelly, Pop Tarts, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables and canned soup. Other items accepted include shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deoderant, laundry soap, dish soap, facial tissues, dryer sheets, and oven bags. Baby food, butter, boxed stuffing, flour and sugar also are accepted.



"It’s a community effort," Laure said. "Sebring, there is a need, but the people that have, take care of the have-nots. And you don’t see that a lot in communities. I grew up in this community and it has changed a lot. Used to be that people would come, and they’d have their kids, and they were here. It seems more transient now.



"I think it’s just because of the world. You know, with jobs market and all of that. We used to have major businesses. As jobs moved away, and businesses closed, so did the people."



All of that change also adds up to a great need for assistance.



In step students at B.L. Miller.



Laure puts the third-graders to work each day during the food drive, to collect food donations and sort them. Another student then counts what’s been donated per classroom, and supplies the grade-level total.



"All third-grade math skills," Laure said. "They’re a really big part of it, as far as collecting."