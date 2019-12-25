Divergent, written by Veronica Roth, is one of my most favorite books of all time. It's the first of its trilogy, a romantic action novel set in the future, that follows the adventures of a girl named Beatrice Prior. Society is now set into five factions based on a person’s aptitude. The factions are Dauntless, Amity, Candor, Erudite, and Abnegation. Everyone chooses their faction at the age of sixteen based on an aptitude test and their own personal beliefs and values. However, when Beatrice takes her aptitude test her results are inconclusive, making her what is called divergent. If you are divergent, then you show qualities for more than one faction or way of life. She is now in danger. Every move and decision she makes could kill her. She eventually finds out that her family could be in danger too and she must make a decision to run or fight. Obviously, she chooses to fight, but she won’t be alone. Four, fights with her. You’ll have to read to find out who he is, and if they survive the fight. Five out of five shamrocks!