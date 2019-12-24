Weather



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, clearing later in the day. High of 48, low of 28.



Wednesday: Clouds continue. High of 53, low of 38.



Diaper distribution



Operations Dry Bottoms, free diaper distribution for Guernsey County residents who qualify, will take place on Friday, Dec. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1025 Sterbenville Ave., Cambridge.



Christmas Day dinner



The Stop 9 Church of Christ will host the 30th Annual Christmas Day Dinner. The dinner will be Wednesday, Dec 25. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Stop 9 Youth Activity Center, located at 60330 Southgate Rd., Byesville. Guests are invited to attend and eat a free meal or serve those who visit. Deliveries will also be available that day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well. Fore more information or to schedule a delivery call 740-685-2591.



Free meal



On Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Shekinah Christian fellowship, located at 145 West Main St., Barnesville, there will be a free Christmas meal open to the public.



Community dinner



First Presbyterian Church will host their monthly, free community dinner on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome! This month’s dinner menu is breakfast — pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, mixed fruit, juice and coffee. The dinner is served in the church’s fellowship hall.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at the Crossroads Branch Library on Jan. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donors will receive a long sleeve American Red Cross t-shirt and a coupon for a free six inch Subway sub. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Camp registration



Registration opens for YMCA Camp Tippecanoe summer overnight camp on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Register online at www.ycamptipp.org or by calling 1-800-922-0679.



Thought of the day



Unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.



Luke 2:11