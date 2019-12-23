DECEMBER 23, 1959



Cub Scout Pack 510 at Pike School names den mothers for the next year. Mrs. Naomi Stats, Mrs. Agnes Duncan, Mrs. Betty Cutting, Mrs. Dorothy Allen, Mrs. Betty Dasch, Mrs. Janice Taylor and Mrs. Kay Kendall.



DECEMBER 23, 1969



Plans are nearly complete for construction of the $5.5 million, 148-room Salt Fork Lodge.



DECEMBER 23, 1979



CETA worker reports her tools which she left in the city jail after working there have been stolen.



DECEMBER 23, 1989



It will be Muskingum and Centre College in the finals of the 22nd annual Kambri Shrine Holiday Tournament at the Muskingum Recreation Center.



DECEMBER 23, 1999



Resource Systems, formerly known as Triad Data Processing, New Concord, has announced the addition of two new staff members. Bradley Miller joined Resource Systems in October as a customer service consultant. Rene Price joined in July as a shipping clerk.