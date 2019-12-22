Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Dec. 18



10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



6:59 a.m., motorist ran out of gas abandoning vehicle on roadway, Miller Street.



2:52 a.m., suspicious activity, Rayner Road.



Tuesday, Dec. 17



11:10 p.m., multiple alarm activations, Brown Street, Belle Valley.



7:59 p.m., marked lanes, Marietta Road. Warning issued.



7:56 p.m., commercial fire alarm, W. Hills Lane. False alarm.



5:06 p.m., animal complaint, Olive Circle, Caldwell.



4:17 p.m., male causing problems in violation of a protection order, Frostyville Road.



3:27 p.m., motorist stuck in the automatic car wash, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



2:34 p.m., inmate with a cardiac issue, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



1:57 p.m., auto accident, Walnut Street, Caldwell.



1:26 p.m., well being check for a male, Main Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.



12:50 p.m., items stolen from mailbox, Maple Avenue, Caldwell.



12:04 p.m., unconscious male, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:01 a.m., ill person unable to stand, Belle Valley Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:59 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:58 a.m., garage door alarm, Kennedy Drive, Caldwell.



4:57 a.m., money and items stolen by girlfriend who then locked herself in a bedroom, Joe Schaffer Road.



Monday, Dec. 16



3:22 p.m., reckless driver struck a chicken, Parry Hollow Road.



3:20 p.m., fire in the bathroom, Poplar Street; Caldwell FD and deputies.



2:01 p.m., lift assistance requested, Rayner Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



12:33 p.m., ill woman, Tunnel Hill Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:40 a.m., individual fell, Half School Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



3:27 a.m., auto accident, Zep East Road; State Highway Patrol.



Sunday, Dec. 15



5:59 p.m., trespassers inside a vacant residence, High Street, Belle Valley.



11:46 a.m., ill male, Still Road; United Ambulance.



8:31 a.m., mailbox smashed, Boyd Road.



5:16 a.m., reckless box truck driver, Interstate 77. Negative contact.



1:13 a.m., large fight inside a business, Frostyville Road.



12:32 a.m., deputy requested to remove caller’s ex-girlfriend from his home, Slovak Road.



Saturday, Dec. 14



9:59 p.m., traffic stop, Route 285.



9:29 p.m., male assaulted by his ex-wife during a custody exchange, Batesville Road. Female arrested.



8:18 p.m., lost dog, Belle Valley Road.



7:32 p.m., female with suicidal thoughts, Ashton Hill Road.



3:46 p.m., corrections officer suffering chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



3:05 p.m., cattle on roadway, Keithtown Road.



2:27 p.m., ill person, Olive Street, Caldwell; Untied Ambulance.



12:57 p.m., two-vehicle accident, Main Street, Caldwell.



12:08 p.m., lift assist, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:47 a.m., female advised voices in her head telling her to hurt people, Brown Street, Belle Valley.



11:31 a.m., suspicious female pedestrian carrying blankets, Mitchell Road.



9:42 a.m., downed tree blocking roadway, Lashley Road.



9:13 a.m., unresponsive female, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



8:30 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.



7:58 a.m., male assaulting a female in a vehicle, Caldwell.



7:30 a.m., medical check requested for a jail inmate, Olive Street; United Ambulance.



6:44 a.m., deer jumped into a vehicle, Marietta Road.



2:50 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.



Friday, Dec. 13



9:34 p.m., unruly juvenile causing problems, Ashton Hill Road.



9:32 p.m., burning rubber odor in the jail, Olive Street; Caldwell FD.



8:48 p.m., reckless commercial truck driver, Interstate 77.



8:02 p.m., deceased elderly male, C. Stevens Road; United, Summerfield FD, Noble County coroner and deputies.



7:49 p.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



7:39 p.m., intoxicated female pedestrian carrying a dog, Sarahsville Road.



7:13 p.m., male seizure victim in jail, Olive Street; United Ambulance.



4:35 p.m., keys locked in a vehicle with a 1-year-old child, Zep East Road.



1:28 p.m., speed violation, I-77. Warning issued.



1:12 p.m., harassing and threatening telephone calls, Briar Hill Road.



1:08 p.m., porch swing and chairs stolen, Olive Street, Caldwell.



12:59 p.m., well being check, Mitchell Road. Deputy located two dogs, a goat and chicken without food or water.



11:25 a.m., vehicle on fire, I-77; Belle Valley FD.



11:19 a.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Belle Valley.



10:11 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10 a.m., well being check, North Street, Caldwell.



8:42 a.m., fire alarm, Seneca Lake Road; Belle Valley FD. Nothing found.



8:38 a.m., injured person, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



8:33 a.m., vehicle in a creek, McConnelsville Road.



8:07 a.m., head-on collision, Marietta Road; United and deputies.



7:37 a.m., custody issue at school, Fairground Road.



6:05 a.m., residential alarm, Colonel Miller Road. False alarm.



5 a.m., female possible heart attack, Doshie Road; United Ambulance.



1:28 a.m., female fell, Spruce Street; United and Caldwell FD.



Thursday, Dec. 12



8:38 p.m., female heart issues, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



6:50 p.m., male struck by a vehicle before the driver gabbed him by the throat, Cross Street, Summerfield. Male arrested.



5:55 p.m., well being check for a suicidal female, Delancy School Road.



5:25 p.m., natural gas odor, Belle Valley.



4:38 p.m., disabled vehicle, Parry Hollow Road.



2:09 p.m., reckless driver nearly struck another vehicle head-on, Marietta Road.



1:39 p.m., possible stroke, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:07 a.m., inmate suffered a seizure, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



10:45 a.m., possible intruder, Crooked Tree Road.



10:37 a.m., sexual assault reported at an undisclosed location.



9:04 a.m., ill male, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:27 a.m., back pain, Batesville Road; Quaker City EMS.



8:12 a.m., medical alarm, Bronze Heights Road; United and deputy. False alarm.



8:11 a.m., vehicle vandalized, Braden Road.



1:56 a.m., alcohol and tobacco found in the possession of a juvenile out after curfew, Riski Lane, Caldwell.



Wednesday, Dec. 11



11:29 p.m., inmate transport, Washington County Jail (Marietta).



11:20 p.m., vehicle struck a fence, Sarahsville Road.



9:04 p.m., injured person, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.



7:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Fulda Road.



6:35 p.m., stray dog outside residence, Seneca Lake Road.



5:39 p.m., alarm activation, Col. Miller Road.



5:15 p.m., animal complaint, McConnelsville Road.



5:07 p.m., ill male, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



4:48 p.m., injured wrestler, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:23 p.m., complaint regarding a camper, Stafford Street, Summerfield.



3:57 p.m., parking complaint, Main Street, Caldwell.



3:35 p.m., cow on roadway, Keithtown Road.



12:16 p.m., marked lanes, Marietta Road. Warning issued.



11:57 a.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.



11:48 a.m., seizure victim, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



8:15 a.m., injured person, Doshie Road; United Ambulance.