There will be an Evening Candlelight Service at the First Congregational Church of Freedom Township Sunday, Dec. 22, 8961 Route 88 in Windham.



Cookies and punch will be served at 6 p.m.; the service begins at 6:30 p.m.



A regular church service will be on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jody Hill.