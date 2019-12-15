The older I get it seems like I’m spending more and more of my time in funeral homes. Many of my friends, family, and fellow Christians seem to be dying on a regular basis. The old joke goes that the first thing I read in the Jeffersonian is the obituary page; I want to see if I’m listed there.



Some more silly quotes about death ...



Death is the number one killer in the wold.



Good health is merely the slowest possible rate at which one can die.



Health nuts are going to feel stupid someday, lying in a hospital dying of nothing.



Don’t worry about old age; it doesn’t last that long.



All kidding aside, death is not a joke to me nor I’m sure not for you who may have lost a loved one to this enemy called DEATH!



I can only speak about death from a Christian perspective; that’s the only thing that gives me solace as I age and remember loved ones whom have gone on before me.



From a Biblical perspective, death wasn’t God’s idea. No, it was the " evil one," satan himself, that brought this horrific plague into the world. My old friend, Abe Miller, said that death is overrated. True, all who are reading this Column as well as the writer will someday face death if Jesus tarries long enough. But like Abe said, "it’s overrated".



Maybe a little story will illustrate what I mean...



There once was a little boy named Tommy, and every day he would go into his back yard to play. Tommy was always so sad. One day a butterfly said to Tommy, "why are you so sad?" and Tommy replied, "I’m awful feared of dying"



And the butterfly said, "Tommy, there’s nothing to it, I do it all the time". Tommy said, "that’s easy for you to say but you’re just a butterfly and I’m a little boy".



Next day Tommy’s in the back yard and a squirrel says to Tommy, "why are you so sad?" and Tommy replied, "I’m awful feared of dying"



And the squirrel says, "Tommy, there’s nothing to it, I do it all the time". Tommy said, "that’s easy for you to say but you’re just a squirrel and I’m a little boy".



FinallyTommy’s in the backyard once again but this time he’s confronted by an Angel. The Angel says to Tommy, "why so sad?". " I’m awful feared of dying" replies Tommy. Then the Angel says, "Tommy you are dead!" And that’s just how it will be when we die; overrated.



To hell with death! Revelation 20:14 Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire.



See you next Sunday!



Bob Fettes is a semi-retired Cambridge businessman and columnist for the Sunday Daily Jeffersonian. He can be reached at nancopiz@yahoo.com