The Portage County Senior Center will celebrate the New Year in their own way with a special countdown at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Each member is asked to bring an appetizer or dessert to share with friends. The informal gathering will begin at 9 a.m. and various card, dominoes, dice, and other games will be enjoyed. For more information on this or other events, call 330-297-3456. The Portage County Senior Center is open to all Portage seniors aged 60 and up and is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna.