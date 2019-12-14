Greta Thunberg is Time’s Person of the Year.



The magazine’s award spotlights an individual who has exerted a strong influence across the national or international zeitgeist in the last twelve months. Occasionally, the publication will fiddle with the idea of selecting more than one person, as it did in 2003 by naming the American soldier or in 2006 when it spotlighted "you." The latter cover included a shiny piece of foil to reflect the reader’s face.



No such stunts were necessary this year.



Thunberg is the magazine’s youngest Person of the Year. She is also the first teenager to receive the recognition. The 16-year-old grabbed headlines last summer when she addressed the U.N. Climate Action Summit.



Her speech was direct, raw and pulled no punches. She was the voice of youth, concerned about the environmental damage done to our planet from decades of pollution and the burning of fossil fuels.



In some quarters, it has become fashionable to mock Thunberg, who has Asperger syndrome, a type of autism. Some critics call her an unwitting pawn of larger environmental-awareness groups. Others find her forceful tone off-putting and inappropriate, perhaps operating under the adage that children should be seen and not heard.



This last opinion is a peculiar type of ageism, especially in a society that pays lip service to visionary and spirited youth. How dare she scold respected adults, some pundits said. How can she possibly understand the complex political and economic forces involved in making large-scale changes in industrial habits, others asked.



Yet a large part of what Thunberg accomplished was speaking truth to power. She also helped to put a face on the next generation and how the decisions that governments and individuals make or do not make will affect it.



We have heard any number of experts warn that the planet is near the point of no return, environmentally. To salvage what we can, wholesale changes need to be made to our policies, and soon.



The United States, for its part, appears to be going backward in this regard. Too many elected officials continue to embrace fossil fuels and to extend the areas where the oil industry is allowed to extract them. Standards for clean air are rolled back in the name of economic competitiveness. Even the theory of climate change itself, supported by the majority of the planet’s scientific community, is called into doubt.



In such a toxic environment — both literally and figuratively — the voice of one lone teen, even one as extraordinary as Thunberg, can accomplish only so much. But if she can continue to serve as a rallying cry for youth, who will spend the rest of their lives reaping the foul harvest that we adults have sown, then she can accomplish a great deal.



We hope young adults in Alliance, Sebring, Louisville, Minerva, and all around Ohio, the nation and the world will take inspiration from this one brave teen and join their voices with hers. They may not all be able to address a global audience or land on the cover of Time, but they can all write letters, post opinions, join demonstrations and educate others on the importance of changing the world’s perspective on environmental issues, of transitioning wherever possible to more sustainable types of energy and lifestyles.



Yes, Thunberg is young and idealistic. But these are strengths, not liabilities, and they make her eminently qualified to serve not only as Time’s Person of the Year, but also as the poster child for the type of activist that the world needs more of, whether young, old or somewhere in between.