Timothy E. Peoples, assistant vice president of The Farmers and Merchants Bank announced his retirement after 43-plus years of banking, of which 35 years have been with The Farmers and Merchants Bank. Tim, the eldest son of the late Russell and Lois Peoples, grew up in Newcomerstown and was a 1971 Newcomerstown High School graduate.



Peoples graduated from Malone College in 1975 with a BA in Business Economics. He started his banking career working as a loan officer trainee for Peoples Bank in Dover. He then went to work for Sanford Rose Associates, a job placement firm located in New Philadelphia. Peoples chuckled when he talked about "placing himself" in his next job as a financial service representative for City Loan in Carrollton in April 1976. After six months, he was transferred to City Loan’s Cadiz office and promoted to assistant manager. In June 1978, Peoples was transferred to Caldwell City Loan and promoted to branch manager in June 1980. The Farmers and Merchants Bank asked Peoples to join their team on May 7, 1984, as a senior loan officer. In January 2010, F&M Bank promoted Peoples to assistant vice president and he continued working in loans; his area of expertise.



He and his wife Joyce reside in Caldwell and are members of the Main St. Church of Christ. Peoples serves as a deacon and treasurer for the church. He is also chairman of the Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority. Joyce retired from Caldwell Elementary School in July 2015. Tim and Joyce celebrated their 40th anniversary this past June. They are the parents of two sons, Brian and Brad Peoples. Brian and his wife Andrea (Crum) live in Walhonding. He is employed with Cornerstone Building Brands in Cambridge. Brad (Noble County Commissioner) and his wife Kaeli (Niswonger) are Caldwell residents and owners of Wally’s Pizza in Caldwell.



Running became a hobby for Peoples which originally started out as cardiac rehab following his heart attack in 2006. He loves watching sports, especially Ohio State, and all "Cleveland" teams, the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He also enjoys fishing and is hoping to get back to golfing in his retirement. He has several travel destinations on his retirement list which include the Grand Canyon; perhaps even heading to Florida for the winter.



In celebration of Peoples’ retirement, The Farmers and Merchants Bank is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13, in the bank lobby.