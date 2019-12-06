The Naomi Group of First Christian Church met Nov. 12, in the church parlor with De Thomas, Maxine Forsythe, Barbara Loudermilk, and Mary Dickerson present. Forsythe was the hostess and proved the refreshments. Following refreshments, the meeting was opened with the CWF Prayer.



Dickerson read the October minutes and gave the treasurer’s report and Thomas read the president’s letter.



In the spring, the three CWF groups will take orders for flower bulbs. Proceeds will go to the CWF general fund.



On Sept. 29, Naomi Group hosted the after church social and a surprise reception was held to honor Rich Simcox for his service as choir director for 40 years.



An Advent Women’s Retreat was held Nov. 14, at Camp Christian.



The possibility of having a Women’s Spring Rally at the church with neighboring districts was discussed. It may be held in March and a meal would be included with the cost of $5. This information will be shared with the Deborah and Tabitha groups.



CWF will be purchasing gifts for individuals who reside at the Cambridge Development Center. With suggestions from the staff, we will purchase gifts selected from a Christmas "bulb." Wrapped gifts must be in the church office by Dec. 19.



De Thomas read the lesson taken from Autumn’s Ideals book, "Gifts" by F. Hallam.



Nine Thanksgiving cards, with get well wishes in some, were sent.



The next meeting will be noon Dec. 10, in the church parlor. Pizza will be ordered and shared. De Thomas will bring a dessert.