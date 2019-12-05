Rootstown will Light Up The Night this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. in the center of Rootstown.



There will be food, music and, of course, the lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Rootstown United Church of Christ Congregational Church.



All visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for kids.



While there drop off a letter to Santa at the home of the Rootstown Historical Society, the New Milford Post Office, next to the Rootstown United Church of Christ, Congregational Church.



It is a family-oriented, enjoyable way to start the holiday season.



———



The NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University welcomes children and their parents for Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.



There will be a hot breakfast buffet geared to the entire family.



Activities for the day include photos available with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies, make holiday ornaments and write a letter to Santa. There will also be a short play, ‘Twas the Night Before Columbus Day, I Mean Christmas, put on by the Rootstown School Drama Club.



Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids with age 2 and under free.



Reservations are required at new-center-santa-breakfast-eventbrite.com.



For additional information call 330-325-6850.



———



Students at Rootstown Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day with veterans and active service members from the community.



Everyone gathered at 9 a.m. to enjoy breakfast and a special program with the student who invited him/her.



Elementary students were encouraged to invite the Veterans and active service members in their lives to the event.



Students also completed an outreach project for Freedom House in Kent that seeks to improve the quality of life for veterans providing transitional housing for male veterans in Portage County. Families donated gift cards and collected donations and students collected pennies.



Ryann Kavali, Rootstown Elementary School teacher, organizes the event each year.



———



The Rootstown Lions Club presented the monthly GOOD Awards to deserving students at the Rootstown Local Schools.



Earning the award for November were Sasha Nichols, seventh grade student at Rootstown Middle School and Lily Gardner, fourth grade student at Rootstown Elementary School. Brett Housley presented the awards.



———



The Rootstown Rovers recognized outstanding athletes from the successful fall season during the sports awards ceremony held in the high school gymnasium.



Girls cross country — Katie Plecko, varsity MVP; Taylor Coates and Courtney Taylor, most improved; Marianna Atanmo and Debbie Vogt, coaches awards; Sydney Munger, outstanding freshman.



Boys cross country — Evan Piscitani, varsity MVP; Matt Brown, most improved; Jacob Collins, coaches award; Caleb Cutright, outstanding freshman.



Volleyball — Jenna Kurtz, varsity offensive MVP; Hannah Fogleman, varsity defensive MVP; Kaiti Thomas, JV MVP-Captain award; Ally Glass, most improved; Jessica Hahn, coaches award; Lindsay Smith, outstanding freshman.



Boys soccer — Gabe Oropresa, varsity MVP; Ivan Martinez, best offensive player; Joey Steinlachner, best defensive player; Alex Smethers, most improved; Michael Farkash, coaches award; Austin Greenwald, outstanding freshman.



Golf — Mason Bartholomy, varsity MVP; Matt Weber, JV MVP; Dylan Bower, most improved; Ava Brunty, coaches award; Cole Hostetler, outstanding freshman.



Girls soccer — Lauren Housley, varsity MVP; Rylee Durbak, best offensive player; Kylie McColloch, best defensive player; Kelsie Hamrick, most improved; Abby Goforth, sportsmanship award; Peighton King, outstanding freshman.