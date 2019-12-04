TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



The Polar Express is scheduled to depart from Dennison to a temporary North Pole set up in Newcomerstown.



Michael and JoAnn White announced plans to open the Yellow Butterfly Winery near Newcomerstown.



Raven’s Glenn Winery is featured in a photograph for a fundraiser for the Newcomerstown Public Library.



Showing at the Shelby Theatres are: "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" and "Old Dogs."



A card shower is planned for the 80th birthday of JoAnn Castle Fletcher Marquand of Newcomerstown.



Death: V. LaMar Smith, 95, Walnut Creek.



The Ridgewood Generals lost for the first time in 14 games, falling to Youngstown Ursuline in the Division V state semi-final, 48-6. Ridgewood’s Jake Conrad went out with a head injury in the first quarter.



Jim Carr, president of the Ohio All-Sports Hall of Fame, presents Willie Horton, former major league baseball player, with a placque after Horton’s induction.



Chet Meek of Peoli is pictured with a seven-point buck bagged using a custom recurve bow. Tance Brandon, 11, is pictured with a 10-point buck he shot while hunting with his grandfather, Sonny Eggleston.



Todd Malenke of Fresno won first place in the sculpture portion of a "Gimme Shelter" who at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum in Coshocton.



Sponsors of the annual Christmas Coloring Contest in The News included: Nationwide Insurance, Subway, Heaven Scent Flowers & Gifts, Dick’s Place, Dover-Phila Credit Union, Baker’s IGA and Fuel Center, State Farm Insurance, Mike’s Body Shop, Century National Bank, McDonald’s and The News.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



A 21-vehicle pile-up in dense fog on I-77 just south of Stone Creek claimed the lives of two people, including Port Washington Elementary School teacher R. Steven Trustdorg, 51, of Dover, and a Garfield Heights man. Of the 28 other people involved at the crash scene, Marci Smith of Port Washington was most severely injured.



American Legion Americanism and Government test winners from Newcomerstown High School were Andy Wolff, Estella McKinney, Dustin Kennedy, Tara Belt and Lisa Wolff.



Inter-Valley Conference fall sports first team selections included:



Newcomerstown: Caine Bricker, golf; Mike Myers, Mike Lawrence, J.D. Eckelberry, Lisa Wolff, Marcy Eicholtz, cross country; Bekah Jones, volleyball; Steve Butler, Josh Branch, Jason Bryant, football.



Ridgewood: Brian Olinger, Chad Olinger, cross country; Beth Ianniello, volleyball; Chris Alverson, Brian Fortune, Chad Lahna, Jeremy Savage, Jeremy Brown, football.



Deaths: Erma Berger, 85; Alice Sasser, 53; Bertha Bailey, 84; Elizabeth B. Hines, 69; John W. "Jack" Daniels, 60.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



31 Inc. of Newcomerstown is among area businesses and industries honored with the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce "Golden Shovel" award in recognition of improvements while creating jobs.



In local boys basketball, Newcomerstown lost to Ridgewood, 62-41; Tony Griffith of the Generals was MVP. Ridgewood lost to Claymont, 67-53, and Indian Valley lost to Zanesville Rosecrans, 51-50.



Wedding: Julie Ann Hackenbracht and Thomas O. McCoy, Oct. 14.



Deaths: Rachel B. Stoffer, 80; William Ralph Little, 67; Melvin R. Moodler, 82; Herbert E. Young, 63.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Newcomerstown council passed a resolution protesting the closing of the Conrail railroad tower on Bridge Street. Conrail officials said the tower would close Dec. 14 after operating in Newcomerstown for more than 150 years.



Region 6 named nine Newcomerstown Trojans as football Class A All-Stars: Brad Nolan (first team defense), Randy McCune, Scott Miller, Alan MacKinnon, Mike Crank, Jerry Addy, Chris Hall, Ben Wright and Tim Rine.



Some 4,000 Christmas tree were ravaged by a fire at a planting ground owned by the Guernsey County 4-H Council near Plainfield.



Newcomerstown’s Trojans opened basketball season with a 64-44 win over Conotton Valley and a 80-72 loss at Jewett-Scio with Viking Dave Jones scoring 39 points.



Charlie Huggins won his 200th game as head coach of Indian Valley South with a narrow 51-50 victory over Indian Valley North.



Ridgewood lost its opening games, 61-43 to Malvern and 70-50 at West Holmes.



Married: Sue Cutlip and Vane Scott III, Nov. 25; Linda Joy Peterson and Robert Lee Dean, Nov. 10.



Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Russell Gibson, Newcomerstown, 60th anniversary on Dec. 6; Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hughes, Birmingham, 57th anniversary.



Deaths: Herbert R. Hendershot, 73; James T. Tidrick, 61; Bert George Casterline, 83; Kenneth W. Hammond.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Newcomerstown council passes ordinance changing name of Clow Ave. to Martin Luther King Drive.



State Auditor’s office reports Newcomerstown village books are in "good shape."



Haver Supply Co. announces grand opening of new store.



Ohio Outdoor Historical Drama Assn. plans a special evening for "first nighters" when "Trumpet in the Land" premieres July 3, 1970, in the new amphitheatre at Schoenbrunn.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Hayes, West Lafayette, 60th anniversary.



Deaths: Brada R. Duff, 82; Harvey Little, 86.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Santa Claus will visit Newcomerstown in a parade on Dec. 12.



Charles Arth, Newcomerstown R.D. 1, re-elected president of the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau.



Dr. and Mrs. Lester Evans, Cambridge, speakers at the local Presbyterian Church Thank Offering service.



Deaths: Mrs. Florence M. Ankrum, 58; Miss Annie Jeffie Burris; Mrs. Milan Myers, 74; Mrs. Nancy Peoples, 87; Ira E. Domer, 69; Mrs. Daisy Frame Rufenacht, 70; Mrs. Bankie Scott, 73; Mrs. Paul Gotshell; Mrs. Mina Stowe, 80; Mrs. William Miller.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



More than 100 people attend the Elks Memorial Service.



The Newcomerstown Booster Club gives $120 to the Athletic Dept.



The Newcomerstown Lions Club plans to fete children at County Home at Christmas.



The "Oldsters" defeated the "Youngsters" in a Thanksgiving Day football game, 19-6.



The Alta M. Haire estate is valued at $104,281.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Keiser, Newcomerstown, 51 years.



Wedding: Miss Alice Wolfe, Dennison, and Glen Bradshaw, Port Washington.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Newcomestown Mayor Charles Mugford, 56, dies after a long illness. Earl Treasure, council president, becomes mayor.



Catholic Action Society organizied at St. Frances deSales Church.



Newcomerstown Band Mothers to present a musical comedy, "Don’t Park Here."



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Office force and fire department at Heller Brothers Co. hold a banquet with 100 people attending.



Deaths: Mrs. Jackson Smith, 76; Mrs. Harry Foraker, daughter of Roy Sondles; Joseph Wilkin, local coal dealer.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



George Fidler, veteran merchant of Port Washington, dies.



The Lady Macabees hold a large rally.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



Alfred Peoples opens a feed store at the corner of Canal and College streets.

