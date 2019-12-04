The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials — Donation made in memory of Sara M. Burkhart given by Junior Women’s Club of Barnesville.



Fiction — The Brides Of The Big Valley by Wanda Brunstetter, large print inspirational; Murder In The Corn Maze by G.A. McKevett, mystery; A Trick Of Light by Stan Lee, science fiction; What You Hide by Natalie Richards, young adult; Noel Street by Richard Paul Evans; The Unforgettable Christmas by Ginny Baird; A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci; Criss Cross by James Patterson; The Rise Of Magicks by Nora Roberts; A Snowy Little Christmas by Fern Michaels; Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer; Spy by Danielle Steel; The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern.



Non-Fiction — Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America by Sherrod Brown; With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit And Grace by Nikki Haley; The Mosquito: A Human History Of Our Deadliest Predator by Timothy Winegard; Walt Disney World With Kids 2020 by Bob Sehlinger; One Pot Recipes by Ellen Brown; I Really Needed This Today by Hoda Kotb; Connect First: 52 Simple Ways To Ignite Success, Meaning, And Joy At Work by Melanie Katzman; The Body: A Guide For Occupants by Bill Bryson.



Children’s — Guts by Raina Telgemeier; Remarkables by Margaret Peterson Haddix; The Strangers by Margaret Peterson Haddix; You’re Missing It by Brady Smith; When Sadness Is At Your Door by Eva Eland; Baby Shark; Bedtime For Baby Shark; Happy Birthday Batman by Benjamin Bird; The Colonial Minuteman by Laura Sullivan; Food: The New Gold by Kathlyn Gay; Global Warming by Chris Oxlade.



DVDs — Dora And The Lost City Of Gold.



Book on CDs — Robert B. Parkers: Angel Eyes by Ace Atkins; Meant To Be Yours by Susan Mallery; Noel Street by Richard Paul Evans; A Minute To Midnight by David Baldacci.