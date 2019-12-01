STOW – Kick off the holiday season with a visit to the City Center Complex and meet Santa.



The city is kicking off the holiday season with its first-ever "Glow with Stow" holiday lighting event that is free to attend. The holiday lighting event will take place at Stow City Hall and City Center Complex on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving by fire truck.



The family-friendly event features all of the best that the season has to offer. There will be hot cocoa, towering stilt walkers, train rides around Christmas land, ice sculptures, caroling, pony rides, petting zoo, twinkling trees and more.



"This is such a wonderful time of year for celebrations, and we are looking forward to officially launching the holiday season for Stow with this holiday tree lighting," said Mayor John Pribonic. "We are going to have plenty of activities and fun for the whole family to enjoy. Be sure to dress warm and join us on Dec. 5."



Quiet areas and inclusive resources will be available before and during the event for those who may need them.



At "Glow with Stow" Stow-Munroe Falls N.I.C.E will be accepting donations of gift cards, winter hats, gloves and cash for students in need in the Stow-Munroe Falls school system from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All proceeds will benefit the Stow-Munroe Falls schools students in need.



Those who donate can color and write their name on an ornament and hang it on the giving tree.



In addition, the residents of Stow and Munroe Falls along with family and friends are invited to join the city of Stow for a community dinner in celebration of the holiday season Dec. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stow City Hall. Though the dinner is free of charge, donations are accepted and appreciated. All donations will help to address food insecurity in the Stow-Munroe Falls community.



For more information,visit stowohio.org.