100 Years Ago (1919)



— A neat appearing young lady, her face partially masked and her hand in her pocket as if she may have a gun, confronted a taxi driver at at the door of the Pennsylvania station and demanded he drive her to the Lexington Hotel. Inside the hotel, she asked to be registered at "The Mystery Girl." A reporter in the lobby demanded to know who she was and what she was doing. The report stated that she flashed him a smile that "would have made him turn over all his money — if he had any." The girl said she was in Alliance for a visit. She said she "wanted to see a live hustling town." The reporter tried to persuade her to tell him her business, but she only sweetly responded that her business was none of his. She did promise him a dance on Tuesday night, stating she would be around for a couple of days and that he could tell Police Chief Elliott that she was not planning a job, but wanted to remain incognito. A photo of a masked woman accompanied the article and several ads consisting of only the words "Who is she?" were printed throughout the edition.



— Lexington Township trustees — R.E. White, Dennis Smeltz and E.T. Shreve — voted to take a 99-year lease on a half acre of land owned by R.T. Sebrell and located on the east side of Rockhill Road just north of the Buckeye Jack Company plant at Bolton. The price of the lease was $250 and trustees planned to use the land as a place to store township property and supplies.



— S.E. Kayler and O.K. Morgan, both engaged in the auto business before serving in the U.S. military, opened a sales and service station in the 300 block of South Union Avenue that was to be known as the Oakland-Alliance Co., handling the Oakland car, a product of General Motors.



— F.G. Entrup, an employee of the Willard Storage Battery Company, had purchased the firm that was located in the first block of East Main Street.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— 1st Lt. Joseph Arone, 26, had been reported killed in a plane crash at Gustine, California. Stationed at San Pedro, California, Arone attended Columbia University for four years, playing football and basketball. He had spent most of his life in Alliance and had attended Alliance High for a time, but graduated from a high school in New York City.



— Pfc. Horace A. Gillespie, a former cook at various Alliance restaurants, had received a Purple Heart for injuries received Aug. 27 while serving with an infantry unit in France when he was struck by a machine gun bullet in the neck. His unit took part in the D-Day invasion, but without Gillespie, who was hospitalized with scarlet fever at the time.



— Two suspects, ages 19 and 16 and both of Canton, were arrested in connection with the assault of Fairmount Children’s Home night watchman Bert Mather, 70, while he was on duty. The two were captured in a stolen vehicle after the watchman had provided a license number of the car.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Agnes Young was awarded a third term as a Lexington Township trustee following the flip of an 1897 silver dollar in which she called "heads." By unofficial returns from the Nov. 4 election, Young had lost her seat by eight votes to Howard Blasiman by a 711-703 count. However, a recount was conducted in which Young gained at least one vote in every precinct and the two candidates ultimately tied, that being broken by the coin flip.