Kent Free Library has book clubs meeting in December.



• Monday Morning Book Group — 11 a.m. Monday. "Behold the Dreamers" by Imbolo Mbue. This book group meets the first Monday morning of every month at 11 a.m. No registration is required. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk.



• Thursday Morning Book Group — 11 a.m. Dec. 12. "The Gown" by Jennifer Robson. Join fellow book lovers on the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. for a lively discussion of selected fiction or nonfiction titles. New members are welcome. No registration is required. Find copies of each month's title at the Check Out Desk or check out the Ohio Digital Library for a title.



• Read the Classics Book Club — 7 p.m. Dec. 17. "A Study in Scarlet" by Arthur Conan Doyle. For nearly 12 years, this all-ages group has been meeting to discuss classic and award-winning novels, nonfiction, and plays. Join this energetic group on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Bumphrey Room. Stop by the Check Out Desk to sign out each month's selection.



• Treat Your Shelf Book Club — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30. "How Not To Die Alone" by Richard Roper. Enjoy a lively discussion with the Treat Your Shelf Book Club, which meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies are available at the Check Out Desk. No registration is required.



For more information, visit www.kentfreelibrary.org or call Adult Services at 330-673-4414.