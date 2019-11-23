Despite the heinous nature of Charles Steingraver’s crimes (which I wrote about previously), there were some who showed a bit of sympathy for the man.



In 1883, the Ashland Times printed an account of his crime and execution, which had happened just 32 years before. There were still some older people around who remembered the event.



The newspaper recounted the 1851 murder. The author reminded readers that the victim had been 10 years old and an "idiot," both deaf and dumb, and quite a burden to her parents. Since so many years had passed, the writer thought it could now be publicly stated that her parents were "suspicioned of having a desire to rid themselves of the burden."



Years later, in 1915, the Ashland Press again reminisced about the hanging that had occurred 63 years before. William H. Gates, who was then the postmaster, shared his memories of Steingraver. His father, Isaac Gates, had been the sheriff at the time of the crime.



Postmaster Gates had been 6 years old and remembered Steingraver as a "very agreeable old man" whose conduct while in jail would not have led anyone to believe him capable of the crime he committed. (Although 6-year-old Gates may have thought of Steingraver as an old man, he was only 47 when he was hanged.)



The sheriff and his family also lived in the jail building. Steingraver, who was confined to the jail from his arrest until the day he died, was allowed freedom within the jail corridor during the day. In fact, Mrs. Gates used to lock her sons and several of their young companions in the jail with Steingraver, where they played hide-and-go-seek with the prisoner.



Apparently Steingraver enjoyed playing with the children, and when he was not doing that, he liked to sit by the stove with the jack-knife that the sheriff gave him and whittle little what-nots for the children.



Yes, you read that right. The sheriff gave a convicted child-murderer a knife and his wife locked the neighborhood children in the jail and let them play with the prisoner.



The children who played with the murderer included William and Chris Gates, John and David Stubbs, Harmon Fulton, Joseph and David Sampsel, and Gus and Hiram Kellogg, all of whom lived within blocks of the jail.



Steingraver was noted to have conducted himself "quietly and gentlemanly" during the whole time of his confinement, except one time when someone slipped him a bottle of whiskey. That time he threw himself upon a fellow prisoner and gave him a "severe thumping" before the sheriff was able to separate them.



The jail building where this all happened, which is pictured here, was Ashland’s first jail. It was a small stone building located on the courthouse square, to the east of the original courthouse. Both buildings occupied the space where the courthouse is today. This jail was used until 1886, when the county built a larger jail on the corner of Main and Cottage.



— Sarah Kearns, who writes the Ashland Memories column every other Saturday, works at the Ashland Public Library. Her email is shootman79@hotmail.com.