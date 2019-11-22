CUYAHOGA FALLS — Council will vote Monday, Nov. 25, on the second and third phases of a $30 million-plus housing project on the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course on Akron Peninsula Road.



The second phase will be on a 17.9 acres and will include 46 ranch-style homes, three single-family homes, public streets, private lanes and open space. The third phase will be on 4.245 acres and contain 51 two-story town homes, private drives and open space.



The developer of the Villages at Sycamore is Danny Karam and Ryan Homes will construct the homes.



Council will be asked to approve the subdivision plats and the improvement plans, according to Planning Director Fred Guerra. He added the city engineer is in charge of the final approval of the improvement plan.



Council approved the first phase — with 40 two-story town homes and three single-family detached homes — in July.



In April, despite objections raised by residents, a majority of council voted to rezone the land to allow for construction of the development. Many residents who live near the property opposed the rezoning due to concerns about flooding, traffic volume and issues related to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.



The objections raised by residents have led to the formation of a committee that is working to formulate a long-term plan for the area.



On Nov. 18, Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio said she formed an internal committee with residents who appeared before council on both the Villages at Sycamore and a housing development being built on Sourek Trail.



"They had many valid concerns," said Colavecchio. "We were wanting to get ahead of that and be a little proactive."



Colavecchio said she had the Northampton Planning Committee prepare a list of goals. Some of those aspirations included wanting to make the area a "destination," as well as support "safe and sustainable visitation to the Merriman Valley," and protect pedestrians and bicyclists who use the roads, according to Colavecchio. She noted leaders of the national park and Summit Metro Parks gave their input, too.



Colaveccio said she will soon bring to council a master plan for the Northampton area that promotes "sustainable and smart development and growth in that area."



Council will meet on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Natatorium, 2345 Fourth St.



Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.