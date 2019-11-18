LOUDONVILLE — Don Nickles, a member of the Loudonville Agricultural Society Board (fair board) since 1988, is retiring from that post at the end of the year.



In fair board elections last week, Jared Canfield was elected to take Nickles’ place on the board.



"On my own, I started volunteering to work on the fair in the early 1980s," Nickles said. "Not long after that, George Stake, then vice president of the fair board, asked me to run for a board seat. At first, I declined, as I just wanted to help out. But a few years later I decided to run and was elected."



He had been reelected 10 times to three-year terms on the board.



"Membership on the Loudonville Fair Board involves a lot of hard work, not just during the time you set up, run and tear down the fair, but through the year when other projects need to be taken care of," Nickles said. "I was attracted to the board because I love to work, and it takes people willing to work, to give of their time, to make a fair successful."



Nickles’ record as a worker is impressive. He worked for 40 years, from 1959 to 1999 at Mansfield Plumbing Products, mostly as a top caster. Additionally, he worked his family farm, 84 acres in Lake Township, plus another nearly 300 acres of neighboring farms. He also was a pillar in the former McZena Hope United Methodist Church, and a trustee and sexton of Pioneer Cemetery.



Nickles listed a number of projects he was involved with over the years on the fair board that were outside of the regular fair set up duties.



— "Dave Heffelfinger, former fair board president, and I built a mobile restroom trailer, tearing down a mobile home to its chassis and building the restrooms to take its place. Using a similar strategy, we built the fair stage on a larger mobile home chassis. This trailer was much easier to set up than our predecessor stage, which was built atop a set of 55-gallon drums that had to be bolted together. While it took a while and a lot of work to build it, in the long run the new stage takes a lot less time to set up than the former one.



— "We then used the old stage platform to build wagon trailers used to haul materials from the fair barn to the fair site.



— "George Stake and I built the screens for the exhibits in the Junior Fair tent.



— "We built a new fair secretary’s office, using pine trees Dave Heffelfinger cut and milled from his farm.



— "When the Mohican Area Growth Foundation purchased the old Bernhard-Perrone insurance office, Heffelfinger, Neil Baker and I donated our time and tools to renovate it.



— "Later on, we built, again at the request of MAGF, the community restroom building downtown.



— "I help assemble many of the benches purchased by family members in memory of people that are set about the fairgrounds.



— "I was involved in building the new fair livestock buildings, which again were a lot of work to build, but the new one’s are much easier to set up than our earlier ones. And for them, we also built wagons to haul materials in to set up.



— And finally, after the Hans Building was purchased by the fair board, I spent a lot of time working on renovations. I am really happy with the Hans Building. It’s a great place for exhibits, and a convenient place for us to store things."



Nickles said after he was originally elected in 1988, "George Stake had me appointed to be barn superintendent, making it my job to keep track of where things are stored. A few fairs ago, while we were setting up the fair, I got sick and ended up in Wooster Community Hospital. I called my assistant, Joe Allerding, telling him where everything was. Through that fair I remained in the hospital with congestive heart issues, regularly taking calls from fellow fair board members on where things were stored for the fair barns."



Health issues continue to bother Nickles, forcing him to live on a salt-free diet. "It’s scary how much salt is in food when you try to avoid it," he said. "Some soups contain 25-35 percent sodium."



Nickles said he expects to become an honorary fair director after the new year.



His family was originally from Smithville, and in 1940, his parents, Henry and Ellen Nickles, purchased a farm north of Lakeville, and moved there.



Nickles graduated from Loudonville High School in 1951, and served in the U.S. Army in 1955-56 as a member of the 35th Field Artillery, much of the time in West Germany.



He started attending the McZena church in 1948 and officially joined in 1952, and was a leader in that congregation until it closed recently. He now attends the Lake Fork United Methodist Church. As an offshoot of his church activity, he has long been a member and volunteer for the Gideons.



Now pretty much retired, he enjoys playing euchre twice a week on Mondays at the Loudonville Lions Club and Thursdays in Wooster. He also enjoys coffee at Mellor’s Restaurant most mornings. "I like to socialize, and don’t like staying home alone," he said.



Nickles wife, Jeannette, died two years ago. A native of Fredericktown, she and her family moved to Loudonville during her freshman year of high school.



They have six children, David, Margie, Jane, Doug, Karen and Tim, along with 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



For his service to the fair board, and the community, Nickles was awarded the Loudonville Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award in 2008.