The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Jay D. Severson, 33, of 7322 Eclipse Dr., Scottsdale, Arizona; two counts of grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly stole golf clubs and a golf bag from Barrington Golf Club in July and September. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Joshua E. Bush, 34, of 322 Park Ave., Kent; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on Oct. 1. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.



• Zachary Helwagen, 28, of 941 Upper Applegate, Jacksonville; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, after an incident on Nov. 7. He allegedly had more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, according to the indictment, and also had $180 when he was arrested. He was released on a 10% of $30,000 bond.



• Carol S. Wendt, 54, of 112 N. Diamond St., No. A, Ravenna; aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on Nov. 14. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.