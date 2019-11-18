The city of Ravenna is offering to buy the salt shed from the Ohio Department of Transportation, which the city and ODOT once shared.



Council’s Streets and Sidewalks Committee agreed to pay $100,000 for the salt shed and the land that it sits on, plus another $50,000 for the salt in the shed.



Kim Cecora, the city’s finance director, said ODOT has not yet accepted the offer.



ODOT, which once used the Oakwood Street property as its district headquarters. moved to Akron several years ago. However, for about a decade, ODOT shared the facility in Ravenna as a base for its Portage County operations.



However, ODOT built a $9 million garage on Route 44 in Rootstown, and moved out of the Ravenna facility for good in July. That facility includes a new salt dome that holds just under 7,000 tons of salt.



The Ravenna 7,000-square-foot dome was built by ODOT at no cost to the city in 2013. At one time, several entities shared the salt in the bin, with the city purchasing a scale to determine how much salt each entity used it. ODOT purchased the salt at state bid prices.



Cecora said the $50,000 offer for the salt is based on last year’s prices, which have since risen.



Before ODOT built the salt shed, Ravenna had budgeted $200,000 for a new salt shed.



The city still leases a portion of the former ODOT headquarters to Family and Community Services, and the Ravenna School District also houses its buses there.



Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.