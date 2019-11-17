TALLMADGE – A renewed partnership will work together to keep the 1825 Federal-style church on the Circle in good condition for future generations.



The two-story portico and 100-foot steeple topped with a weather vane remind travelers of the city's beginnings.



To maintain the history and the building, City Council voted to authorize the mayor to enter into a new management agreement with the Ohio History Connection for the Tallmadge Church State Memorial.



The Site Management Agreement is a two-year agreement, according to Savannah Johnson of the Ohio History Connection.



Council members approved the agreement which would be effective from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021.



"That church is the centerpiece of the city of Tallmadge," said Mayor David Kline. "It's an iconic piece of structure, and we want to continue with the lease to maintain it and open it up for special events."



The church has more opportunities to be open if it is managed by Ohio History Connection, Kline said.



The city pays for routine expenses associated with interior and exterior maintenance, including minor repairs (under $250 per repair; up to a maximum of $1,000 annually), janitorial services, trash removal, snow removal and the mowing of the grounds, Johnson said. The Ohio History Connection pays for capital improvements, major repairs and major systems.



Renovations and repairs over the past three years include adding storm windows, adding air conditioning, repairs to the steeple roof and deck, minor repairs to siding, washing and painting of the exterior, repairing rotted exterior columns, replacing the cellar door, repair of the handrail to the side door, replacing rotted shutters, repair of the weathervane and repairs to the interior plaster ceiling, she said.



"At this moment, we are working with the city to complete repairs to a furnace and heat pump," Johnson said. "Repairs are planned for the foundation on the north side of the church and the interior plaster walls and ceiling."



Historic structures require a high level of care in order to maintain their integrity, which has to be balanced with other considerations, such as cost-effectiveness and aesthetics, as well as how a building is used today which might differ from how it was originally designed to be used, she said. Integrity requires thoughtfulness and attention to detail.



"Maintaining a historic building's exterior is usually the hardest challenge because it is the portion that is continually exposed to sunlight, moisture, temperature changes, insects and more," Johnson said. "The location of the church on the traffic circle introduces additional challenges because of exterior damage from road salt and vehicle collisions."



Kline said the city has maintenance people go through the church a couple times a week.



"We keep our pulse on the building," he said. "The Historical Society provides open houses to the church and we have weddings inside. The Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 [was] there. We also have the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. It's good to have this management agreement with the state."



The mission of Ohio History Connection is to "spark discovery of Ohio's stories — embrace the present, share the past and transform the future."



"Maintaining historic structures like Tallmadge Church is key to how we accomplish that mission in a meaningful way," Johnson said. "The church is more than a local landmark or gathering place — it is a tangible link to the past."



Built in 1825, the church is an excellent example of Federal-style architecture and a reminder of Northeast Ohio's New England heritage, she said.



"One of our core values is stewardship in that we seek to protect Ohio's history so that future generations will be able to continue to appreciate the heritage of our state’s diverse communities," Johnson said.



The Ohio History Connection works cooperatively with the city of Tallmadge to preserve and share the church.



"We’ve enjoyed building this relationship with the city of Tallmadge, and we value the hard work and knowledge that they bring to our partnership," Johnson said. "One of our core values is ‘working together,’ so we pursue teamwork by sharing authority and responsibility."



The partnership benefits the city of Tallmadge by providing an operating stipend and by providing access to resources and specialized expertise from highly-qualified professionals across a broad range of relevant disciplines, she said.



"We are excited to support the city of Tallmadge so that the community can continue to enjoy and be proud of a meaningful part of its heritage," Johnson said.



The Rev. David Bacon founded the community of Tallmadge in 1807 and the Congregational Church of Tallmadge in 1809. In 1819, a committee of seven men developed plans for the church building and appointed one of their members, Lemuel Porter, as the architect and builder. Porter's design included a wood brace-framed church featuring a two-story portico with four large columns and a one-hundred-foot steeple with a copper weathervane. Construction started July 1, 1822. It took three years to build the church, which was dedicated Sept. 8, 1825.



The congregation, which moved to a new facility on Heritage Drive in 1969, gave the historic church building on Tallmadge Circle to the Ohio History Connection in 1971.



For more information, go to ohiohistory.org.



