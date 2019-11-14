100 Years Ago (1919)



— As the crackdown on the manufacture of illicit raisin whiskey continued, another still, its parts scattered throughout the house, was found in the home of Joe Oprandi, living near State Street and Rockhill Avenue.



Later, the home of John and Mary Pavel, located in the 500 block of South Arch Avenue, was raided and police found what they thought to be a "clearing house." Approximately 350 pounds of raisins and 12 gallons of crude liquor was found in the place where police believed items to make the whiskey would be stored and the product would later be taken for distribution.



— Alliance attorney David Fording dropped dead in the yard of his home in the 200 block of South Union Avenue while tending to some flowers he was trying to protect from the threat of frost. The cause of death was ascribed as "heart block." Fording, 77, was born in Salem but grew up on farms in Smith Township. He was educated in Alliance schools and attended Mount Union for a time prior to taking up the study of law in 1868 with William C. Pippett, a leading attorney in Alliance. Admitted to the bar in 1870, Fording was associated with attorney Heaton W. Harris, who was serving as U.S. Consul in Cuba. Fording was a close friend of President William McKinley. He served as Alliance mayor from 1874 to 1876 and was a Mount Union trustee for 29 years, serving as consul throughout that time without taking any salary. He was married to Esther McConner in 1870 and the couple had three children.



— William O. Spelman, a Marlboro cabinet maker who had served with Company B of the 104th OVI during the Civil War, died at the age of 88 at the Sandusky Soldiers Home.



— Edward Fay, a resident of the 200 block of West Oregon Avenue in Sebring described as "slightly demented," had left his house three days earlier and hadn’t been heard from.



— It was remembered that Bob Dawson, a Mount Union football coach six years prior, had looked down his bench during a game against Case and noticed that he did not have a substitute lineman left due to injuries. He sent someone into the grandstands where the band was playing and asked the leader if he could spare the trombone player, a boy by the name of Bradshaw, long enough to finish the game. Bradshaw was suited in a uniform and played the final quarter.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Pfc. John V. Quillman, a former Alliance High student and Transue & Williams employee, was awarded a Purple Heart for one of the most daring feats of the campaign for the Palau Islands in the Southwest Pacific on Sept. 27. The company to which Quillman was attached was practically out of machine gun ammunition the second night of the drive. He and Sgt. Eugene J. Dauenhauer, of New Orleans, spotted an ammunition trailer drifting offshore and volunteered to swim after it. They succeeded in bringing it back, but both were wounded in the attempt with Dauenhauer’s wounds proving fatal.



— Sgt. William J. Swickard, who had served as an engineer on a B-24 on 31 bombardment missions over Europe, received a Distinguished Flying Cross.



— Samuel J. Fuchs Jr., a 1931 Alliance High graduate who had been employed by JCPenney, was commissioned as a second lieutenant after graduating from Ordnance Officer Candidate School.



— William Hicks, who had served as Beloit marshal for several years, resigned the position, explaining his working schedule made the move necessary. E.P. Couch was appointed as marshal.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— Ernest Williams, immediate past district governor for district 13, was named Lion of the Year for the Alliance Lions Club.



—A raging fire that turned the sky red and was reflected for many miles completely destroyed the barn on the Ivan J. Pauli farm in the 12400 block of Edison Street near McCallum Avenue. Pauli said he was milking his 60 head of cattle in the barn when he smelled smoke. With the help of firemen and neighbors, all of the livestock was saved, including a pet goat. The cattle were later transported for temporary keeping at neighboring farms. The damage to the barn was estimated at $50,000 and the cause was unknown.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Jim Speakman was honored for 50 years of service as a school bus driver in Minerva.