Art on display



The West Lafayette Library is featuring pictures of watercolors and acrylics of landscapes, portraits and a still life painted by Esther Marie Versch during the month of November. Library hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.



Class of 1960 luncheon



The NHS Class of 1960 will have its final luncheon of the year on Nov. 13, at the Overlook Restaurant at Virtues Golf Club (formerly the Longaberger Lodge) beginning at noon. The restaurant is located at One Long Drive, Nashport, Ohio.



Classmates are reminded to save the dates for their 60th year reunion weekend on Sept. 18-19, 2020. Headquarters for the reunion will be the Coshocton Village Inn and Suites.



Class of 1958 luncheon



Newcomerstown High Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, at Theo’s Restaurant in Cambridge.



Class of 1956 luncheon



The 1956 Class of Newcomerstown will be meeting at noon, Nov. 14, at Roberta’s in Warsaw. Friends are welcome to attend.



Rose Day sale



The Newcomerstown Lions Club Rose Day Sale delivery is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. Roses are $20 per dozen or $28 per dozen for mail order. Contact Carol Swigert, 740-498-5406, to purchase roses.



Turkey supper and bazaar



St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Port Washington will host its annual turkey supper and bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20, at the church. The menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, assorted salads and desserts, bread and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Carry-outs will be avail-able.



Cub Scout Pack meeting



On Dec. 5, at 6:30pm there will be a meeting at the East School for the purpose of establishing a Cub Scout Pack in Newcomerstown. The mission of Scouts BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the scout oath and law. Cub Scouting is open to all youth, boys and girls, in grades K-5. If you are interested in helping to re-establish the Cub Scouts in our area, plan on attending. Questions can be directed to Lee Russell at 740-502-4529.