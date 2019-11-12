Main Street Kent and Kent City Schools have partnered to present Story Walk Kent this year from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7. The featured story will be "’Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving" by Cleveland-born author Dav Pilkey.



Sixteen businesses will have pages of the story displayed in their windows, so the story can be read while shopping or strolling through downtown Kent.



The story will begin at Squirrel City Jewelers, 164 E. Main St., where printed maps will be available or download the map at www.mainstreetkent.org/events/story-walk-kent/.



Each window display will indicate the next business to visit in order to continue the story. Red Letter Days, 144 E. Main St. will host the final page of the story, where participants can sign the Story Walk Kent guest book. All guests who complete the story will be entered in a drawing to win one of more than 20 autographed copies of "’Twas the Night Before Thanksgiving." Pages of the book will be displayed in the windows of these downtown businesses: Squirrel City Jewelers, Off the Wagon, GV Art & Design, Popped!, Handcrafted, Tree City Coffee & Pastry, Carnaby Street Style, UniversiTees, Troppus Projects, Woodsy’s Music, Hometown Bank, Franklin School of Dance, Scribbles Coffee, Empire, McKay Bricker Framing, and Red Letter Days.