NOVEMBER 12, 1959
The official vote count from the election this month is Guernsey County was 10,622.
NOVEMBER 12, 1969
GCC basketball roster is announced: Polasky, Minarchek, Yakubik, Lucas, Pilck, Logwood, Alexander, Mazek, Gaydosik and Portier.
NOVEMBER 12, 1979
A new operator at the Lovely Lady is Pam Murtha.
Liz White wins shopping spree at Penny Fate in a contest sponsored by Delta Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
NOVEMBER 12, 1989
Angela Hanes, daughter of Clarence and Vicky Hanes, New Concord, has been selected as a member of the Ambassadors Club at Ohio Valley College.
NOVEMBER 12, 1999
Joseph E. Bonnell, the son of Ellis and Janet Bonnell, Old Washington, has accepted a position as the Extension Associate in Watershed Management with the Ohio State University Extension.