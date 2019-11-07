NOVEMBER 7, 1959



Davis Records Co. (Phone 3-4121) says it will record 45 records at a cost of $2 for anyone or group which wants to record something.



Jack Cada is the judge of the two-day Greater Ohio Annual Fall Hunt in North Salem.



NOVEMBER 7, 1969



Cambridge finishes the high school football season with a 2-8 record. Meadowbrook finishes with a 1-9 record.



NOVEMBER 7, 1979



Cambridge High School "Bobcats of the Week" are Ed Wright and Scott Sarchet.



NOVEMBER 7, 1989



Pvt. Dwayne E. Helmick has arrived for duty at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii. He is a 1988 graduate of Cambridge High School and the son of Edward L. and L. Jean Helmick of Cambridge.



NOVEMBER 7, 1999



Salt Fork State Park will hold a lottery type drawing for raccoon hunting in the normally closed areas of the park.