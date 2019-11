The Randolph Library will host a dietitian from Sequoia Wellness Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The program is entitled "Nourish Your Body at Any Age" and will take place in the Randolph Community Center, which is located behind the library.



The Randolph Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 1639 Route 44 in Randolph.