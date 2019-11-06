WEST CHESTER – Belmont County Tourism Council Executive Director Barb Ballint, Digital Marketing Manager Brooke Robinson, and Office Manager Cathryn Stanley recently attended the Ohio Conference on Travel at the Cincinnati Marriott North in West Chester. They joined approximately 300 other travel industry leaders to discuss travel trends and opportunities, as well as to hear from national experts. The conference, sponsored by the Ohio Travel Association, was held Oct. 16-18.



Keynotes at the conference included Tami Evans with tamievans.com who advised on how to improve communications and positivity in the workplace; Marla Tambellini with Explore Asheville, N.C., who presented how to lead a successful brand through authenticity and strategic storytelling; and Jake Myers with Gatehouse Media who detailed the importance of leveraging digital assets to outperform the competition. The conference agenda also included sessions on marketing data, group travel experiences, strategic planning, leadership, the sharing economy, authentic communication, and more.



The Ohio Travel Association is a non-profit association representing attractions, destination marketing organizations, hotels, museums, suppliers, restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses who make up Ohio’s $46 billion travel industry. For more information about the Ohio Travel Association, visit OhioTravel.org.