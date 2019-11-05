Are you looking for something to do? Here’s what’s happening around the area.

Nov. 5

MassMu History Discussion Group: 10 a.m. to noon at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Margy Vogt will discuss Massillon trivia. Information: www.massillonmuseum.org.Retired salaried employees from Union Drawn Division of the former Republic Steel Corp. lunch: 11:30 a.m. at Menches, 235 Lincoln Way W, Massillon. Guests welcome.Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially lunch: 1 p.m. at Ruby Tuesday, 5419 Dressler Road, Jackson Township. Diners pay for their own meals. Reservations: Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Nancy at 234-207-6226.American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. at RiverTree Jackson, 7373 Portage St. NW, Jackson Township.

Nov. 6

Superior's Brand Meats retirees breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Menches Bros., 4887 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township.

Nov. 7

Garden Java Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. at Anderson's in the Village, 97 Canal St. W, Navarre. Talk is "For the Love of Birds." Presented by the OSU Extension Stark County Master Gardener volunteers. Free. Information: 330-832-9856, Ext. 3476.Garden Java Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. at Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Washington Township. Talk is "Backyard Birding." Presented by the OSU Extension Stark County Master Gardener volunteers. Free. Information: 330-832-9856, Ext. 3476.

Nov. 9

Canton Amateur Radio Club breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Menches Bros., 4887 W. Tuscarawas St., Perry Township.Olde Stark Antique Faire: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stark County Fairgrounds exhibition building, 305 Wertz Ave., Canton. Admission:$5. 12 and under free. Early bird: 7 a.m. $7.Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially branch and dominoes: 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, North Canton. Diners pay for own meals. Information: Jackie at 330-802-5648.Spaghetti and meatball dinner: 4 to 8 p.m. at Zoar Volunteer Fire Station, 190 E Fifth St., Zoar. The all-you-can-eat meal includes four-alarm hot sauce, salad, dinner rolls, dessert and beverage. Cost is $9 for adults, and $4.50 for children younger than 12. Carryout available for $9. Call 330-874-2069. Proceeds benefit the fire department."Our Town": 7 p.m. at Massillon Museum Gessner Hall, 121 Lincoln Way E. Tickets: $6 for members and $8 for all others. Information or tickets: 330-833-4061.One Night in Memphis: 7:30 p.m. at Lions Lincoln Theatre, Massillon. Tribute to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. Tickets: $25 for balcony and $30 for floor. Information: 330-481-9105 or www.lionslincolntheatre.org.