Jeannie Yount said she’s often approached in the community by people who graduated from the nutrition program she’s run for 16 years.



They tell her how they’re still using the meat thermometer she gave them, how they’re still reading labels and how they’re careful to buy whole grain bread.



"They come up to me and tell me all the things they’re doing," she said. "They remember the lessons they learn here."



Yount, a program assistant with the OSU Extension office in Portage County, runs the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. She hosts weekly classes in various locations in Portage County, but has found a niche among people in recovery from addiction, who are learning that eating healthy is part of their recovery.



"When you put good things into your body, you feel better," she said. "That’s what I tell them."



Yount recently taught knife skills to the men living at Root House in Ravenna, issuing them laminated paper knives as she demonstrated the proper way to hold and use a knife. Root House is a residential facility that cares for men who are in recovery from addictions. Similar classes take place regularly at Horizon House for women, the Portage Area Recovery Campus and other community organizations that host the classes.



The classes are open to adults who prepare food for children, either their own or a grandchild, a foster child or kinship situation. Men at Root House participate because most of them prepare meals for the children with whom they have visitation.



While the classes are open to anybody, participants are asked to return weekly. That can be a problem for people who face barriers with transportation, child care or who get a job halfway through the nine-week program.



Participants learn about knife safety, meal preparation, label reading and thrifty shipping, as well as lessons on food safety, sugars and fats, and physical activity. Each week, participants get a gift, like the cutting mats Yount found at a dollar store.



By the time the program is concluded, they have a variety of gifts, including a cookbook, calendar, water bottle and a certificate of completion, which can be used in job hunting.



"It really is a good program," Yount said.



Root House had seven residents the day of the recent cooking class, and about half of them were open to being photographed and interviewed for this story.



Corey Myers studied culinary skills while a student at Maplewood Career Center. He said he looks forward to Yount’s classes all week.



"It all helps to learn basic nutrition and food preparation," he said. "I think it’s something that we can use to bring happiness to other people."



Michael Thorn said he appreciates learning the lessons he is offered through the program, and said he wouldn’t know how to do certain things if not for the lessons.



Trevor Tomlinson said he’s looking forward to eventually putting his cooking skills to use to prepare food for his twin sons who will be born in the months ahead.



"I enjoy it," he said. "I’m trying to lose a little bit of weight, and she helps a lot."



Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.