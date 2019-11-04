LOUDONVILLE — At the start of a recent community roundtable, participants admitted they were "segregated."



The meeting room, in the lower level of the Trinity Community Church, held 32 people divided into four groups, village government officials, school representatives, clergy and church leaders and community members. Moderator, The Rev. John Temple of the Trinity Church, asked for a description on how the room was divided, with one participant at the community table quickly responding "segregated."



That was by design, with Temple then challenging the four tables to disperse and the groups mix, with each new table charged with discussing what everyone at it felt were the most serious issues facing the Loudonville and Perrysville area. "Don’t pass blame, and any issue is worthy of discussion," Temple said.



Before the dispersal, Temple briefly retold his life story, of a youth who spent his early childhood in Loudonville, then lived elsewhere, including for a while in an orphanage for boys, before twice returning to his hometown, as a high school student, and finally as an adult raising a family and working in the state prison system.



After about 15 years at MANCI, he was called to the ministry, and has pastored the Trinity Church for several years. Life included some tragedies, including losing a daughter to drugs, a catastrophe that resulted in he and his wife raising their three grandchildren.



"I once saw problems and was relieved that I didn’t have to deal with them, but with the grandkids, I have to deal with them," he said. "Tonight, I want those here to identify some difficult community issues, and later we may figure out how to deal with them."



The meeting was attended by Mayor Steve Stricklen, three village council members and two council candidates; Superintendent of Schools Catherine Puster, two building principals, some teachers and two school board members; six area clergy; and about 10 community members.



The ensuing roundtable discussions brought out a list of problems the community will have to deal with.



They included:



— Community safety. "Loudonville used to be a safe town," one woman said. "Now I am afraid to let my child outside after dark."



— Transportation. "People struggle to get to jobs, school, after-school activities and community activities because they have no way to get there, particularly the people who need to go there the most."



— Drugs. "People don’t know how bad the drug problem here is."



— Family issues, including mentors for youth, places for youth to go, the need to educate parents on parenting skills and supporting non-parents, including grandparents, other relatives, and even family friends who end up raising children that are not their own.



— And a changing population. "I used to know virtually everyone in town. Now I don’t know but half of them."



These results were dismal, and frustrating to the group.



But Steve Sullivan, Loudonville United Methodist pastor, said he grew up in a town "just like Loudonville in southern Tuscarawas County. We could have held this meeting there, and come up with the same results. There is nothing unique about the problems our community is facing."



And Pastor Scott Henderson, of Zion Lutheran Church, added, "I have had to work with the police department here on a couple of serious matters. I am very pleased to report that our police resolved these problems both professionally and with empathy;" prompting Village Councilman and Former Police Captain Bill Welsh to interject "we have a very, very good police department here."



What’s next? The Rev. Temple promised to compile the discussions and will email his results to all 32 participants. "Then we’ll meet again to work on them more," he said.



The Rev. Sullivan, who is also part of the Redbird Resilient program, announced the next community program that organization will hold will involve vaping, and will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Ohio Theatre.