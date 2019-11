Time for Tots is held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month Oct. 9 through May 13 at Maplewood Christian Church, 7300 Route 88, Ravenna. Time for Tots is for children ages 2 to 5 to play, craft, enjoy music and burn energy. Adults stay and siblings are welcome. The group does not meet if Ravenna schools are closed. For more information, call 330-297-6424.