OCTOBER 24, 1959



Atty. Neal S. Totenson is now associated with Sheppard & Brown in the Central National Bank building.



OCTOBER 24, 1969



Gateway Super Market, West and Belford Streets in Caldwell, opens for business.



Workers at Cambridge Glass Co. who are members of Local 12 of the American Flint Glassworkers Union are on strike.



OCTOBER 24, 1979



Pizza King opens at 501 Wheeling Ave. Owners are Tom and Karen Berry.



Eugene Mailot, Pleasant City, is named manager of Cumberland BancOhio bank, succeeding Charles McElfresh.



OCTOBER 24, 1989



Shawn King, daughter of Dwight and Donna King of Cambridge, was elected the 1988-89 FHA/HERO Queen at John Glenn High School.



OCTOBER 24, 1999



Julie Pruneski was crowned the 1998 Homecoming Queen at Cambridge High School during Friday's game against New Philadelphia. Julie is the daughter of Joe and Bonnie Pruneski.