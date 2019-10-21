In collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Agency, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center will host a one-day opportunity for the public to dispose of expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for destruction from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.



The program is anonymous and all medications will be accepted with no questions asked and no identification needed. In addition to medications, Shred-it will be on site accepting paper products for shredding and recycling. Shred-it will accept the following items for recycling: books ,cardboard, coated paper, color paper, computer paper, general office files, magazines, newspapers, phone books, shredded paper (bagged only), white ledger.



The event offers drive-up and drop-off convenience by providing residents the opportunity to drive-up and dispose of medications without having to leave their vehicle. Paper recycling will be located in the parking lot for easy drive-up access.